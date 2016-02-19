Pharmacology and the Nursing Process Revised Version - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323762014

Pharmacology and the Nursing Process Revised Version

9th Edition

Authors: Linda Lilley Shelly Rainforth Collins Julie Snyder
Paperback ISBN: 9780323762014
Imprint: Mosby
Page Count: 954
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
954
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2020
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323762014

About the Author

Linda Lilley

Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA

Shelly Rainforth Collins

Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA

Julie Snyder

Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.