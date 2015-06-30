Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics

Section I: General Pharmacology

1. General Considerations and Pharmacokinetics

2. Pharmacodynamics – Drug Receptor Interaction; Adverse Drug Reactions

3. Principles of Drug Prescribing; Factors Modifying the Effects of a Drug; and Drug Interactions

4. Drug Invention; New Drug Development; and Drug Assay

Section II: Drugs Acting on the Central Nervous System

5. General Considerations

6. Aliphatic Alcohols

7. General Anaesthetics

8. Sedatives, Hypnotics and Pharmacotherapy of Sleep Disorders

9. Drugs Effective in Seizure Disorders

10. Opioid Analgesics and Antagonists

11. Analgesic-Antipyretics and Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

12. Central Nervous System Stimulants

13. Psychopharmacology - 1: Introduction, Antipsychotic Drugs and Pharmacotherapy of Major Psychotic Disorders

14. Psychopharmacology - 2: Anxiolytics, Antidepressants and Mood Modifying Agents

15. Drug Therapy of Parkinsonism and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

Section III: Local Anaesthetics

16. Cocaine, Procaine and Other Synthetic Local Anaesthetics

Section IV: Autonomic Nervous System

17. General Considerations

18. Adrenergic Agonists and Antagonists

19. Cholinergic Drugs

20. Muscarinic Receptor Blocking Drugs; Pharmacotherapy of Bladder Dysfunction

21. Ganglion Stimulating and Blocking Drugs

22. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

Section V: Other Biogenic Amines and Polypeptides

23. Histamine and Antihistaminic Drugs

24. 5-Hydroxytryptamine (Serotonin), its Agonists and Antagonists; and Treatment of Migraine

25. Angiotensin, Kinins, Leukotrienes, Prostaglandins and Cytokines

Section VI: Drugs Used in Respiratory Disorders

26. Pharmacotherapy of Cough

27. Pharmacotherapy of Bronchial Asthma, COPD and Rhinitis

Section VII: Cardiovascular Drugs

28. Pharmacotherapy of Cardiac Arrhythmias

29. Pharmacotherapy of Angina Pectoris, Acute MI and Peripheral Vascular Diseases

30. Pharmacotherapy of Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Orthostatic Hypotension

31. Pharmacotherapy of Heart Failure

32. Pharmacotherapy of Shock

Section VIII: Drugs Acting on Blood and Blood Forming Organs

33. Drugs and Blood Coagulation

34. Drugs Effective in Iron Deficiency and Other Related Anemias

35. Drugs Effective in Megaloblastic Anemias and Neutropenia

36. Drug-Induced Blood Dyscrasias

Section IX: Water, Electrolytes and Drugs Affecting Renal Functions

37. Water, Sodium, Potassium and Hydrion Metabolism

38. Nutritional Supplementation Therapy

39. Diuretic and Anti-Diuretic Drugs

Section X: Drugs Used in Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract

40. Appetite Stimulants, Digestants, Antiflatulents, Appetite Suppressants and Hypolipidemic Agents

41. Emetics, Drug Therapy of Vomiting, Vertigo and Diarrhoea

42. Pharmacotherapy of Constipation

43. Pharmacotherapy of Peptic Ulcer Disease

Section XI: Oxytocics and Uterine Relaxants

44. Pharmacology of Ergot Alkaloids, Oxytocin, other Oxytocics and Uterine Relaxants

Section XII: Chemotherapy

45. Sulfonamides, Trimethoprim, Cotrimoxazole, Nitrofurans and Quinolones

46. Penicillins and Other Antibiotics Effective Mainly Against Gram Positive Organisms

47. Aminoglycosides and Other Antibiotics Effective Mainly Against Gram Negative Organisms

48. Antibiotics Effective Against Both Gram Positive and Gram Negative Organisms

49. Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol

50. Antifungal Agents

51. General Principles of Chemotherapy of Infections

52. Chemotherapy of Urinary Tract Infections

53. Chemotherapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

54. Chemotherapy of Tuberculosis

55. Chemotherapy of Leprosy

56. Chemotherapy of Malaria

57. Chemotherapy of Amoebiasis

58. Chemotherapy of Other Protozoal Infections

59. Chemotherapy of Viral Infections

60. Chemotherapy of Helminthiases

61. Chemotherapy of Malignancy

62. Antiseptics, Disinfectants and Insecticides

Section XIII: Drugs Used in Endocrine Disorders

63. Anterior Pituitary Hormones

64. Thyroid Hormones and Antithyroid Drugs

65. Pancreatic Hormones, Antidiabetic Drugs and Pharmacotherapy of Diabetes Mellitus

66. Adrenal Cortical Steroids

67. Gonadotropins, Estrogens and Progestins

68. Antifertility Agents and Ovulation Inducing Drugs

69. Androgens, Anabolic Steroids and Antiandrogens

70. Calcium, Phosphorus, Fluoride and Magnesium Metabolism; Parathyroid Hormone and Vitamin D; Treatment of Osteoporosis

Section XIV: Drugs Used in Common Skin and Eye Disorders

71. Pharmacotherapy of Common Skin Disorders and Skin Protectives

72. Ocular Pharmacology

Section XV: Immunopharmacology

73. General Considerations: Vaccines and Antisera

74. Immunoglobulins, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunosupressants and Immunomodulators

Section XVI: Miscellaneous

75. Pharmacotherapy of Gout, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis

76. Metals and Their Antagonists

77. Gases: Therapeutic and Toxic

78. Enzymes in Therapy

79. Vitamins and Antioxidants

80. Drugs, Pregnancy and the Infant

