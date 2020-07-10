Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics, 26e

This book strengthens the scientific knowledge base and promotes rational thinking among students

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has introduced a competency-based curriculum in 2019, which not only lays emphasis on integration with clinical and pre-clinical subjects but also clearly states subject competencies and defines domains and levels to be achieved for each of them. In addition, it is clinically oriented and gives due importance to the self-directed learning. The duration of teaching for the subject of Pharmacology in the new curriculum has been reduced to one year with additional dedicated time to revisit it in the subsequent years. This 26th edition of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics has been revised considerably to match the demands of the new curriculum.

Right from its conception, this book has used an integrated approach intertwining current knowledge of pathophysiology of the disease, pharmacology of available drugs and strategies for medical management of diseases. We have made every attempt to provide up-to-date information about the drugs while focussing on the aspects relevant to their use in clinical practice.