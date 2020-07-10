Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics, 26e - 26th Edition - ISBN: 9788131256954

Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics, 26e

26th Edition

Authors: RS Satoskar Nirmala Rege SD Bhandarkar
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256954
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 10th July 2020
Page Count: 1160
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book strengthens the scientific knowledge base and promotes rational thinking among students

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has introduced a competency-based curriculum in 2019, which not only lays emphasis on integration with clinical and pre-clinical subjects but also clearly states subject competencies and defines domains and levels to be achieved for each of them. In addition, it is clinically oriented and gives due importance to the self-directed learning. The duration of teaching for the subject of Pharmacology in the new curriculum has been reduced to one year with additional dedicated time to revisit it in the subsequent years. This 26th edition of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics has been revised considerably to match the demands of the new curriculum.

Right from its conception, this book has used an integrated approach intertwining current knowledge of pathophysiology of the disease, pharmacology of available drugs and strategies for medical management of diseases. We have made every attempt to provide up-to-date information about the drugs while focussing on the aspects relevant to their use in clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Structured pedagogy facilitating feature-rich presentation and organization of the content, which makes it more student friendly　

  • Richly illustrated content supplemented with large number of tables and boxes – explaining physiology, complex concepts, relevant drug features and principles of pharmacotherapy

  • Mechanisms of drug actions, explained in text and illustrated via diagrams as well as videos (animations) for better understanding and retention

  • Key points in pharmacology and pharmacotherapy of diseases highlighted throughout the book

  • Practical tips in this book serve as a reference guide in practice so that students can treat their patients effectively and confidently

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: General Pharmacology

1. General Considerations and Pharmacokinetics

2. Pharmacodynamics – Drug Receptor Interactions; Adverse Drug Reactions

3. Principles of Drug Prescribing; Factors Modifying the Effects of a Drug; and Drug

Interactions

4. Drug Invention, New Drug Development, and Drug Assay

SECTION 2: Drugs Acting on the Central Nervous System

5. General Considerations

6. Aliphatic Alcohols

7. General Anaesthetics

8. Sedatives, Hypnotics and Pharmacotherapy of Sleep Disorders

9. Drugs Effective in Seizure Disorders

10. Opioid Analgesics and Antagonists

11. Analgesic–Antipyretics and Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

12. Central Nervous System Stimulants, 174

13. Psychopharmacology – 1: Introduction, Antipsychotic Drugs, Pharmacotherapy of Psychosis and Psychotogenic Drugs

14. Psychopharmacology – 2: Anxiolytics, Antidepressants and Pharmacotherapy of Depression and Manic-Depressive Psychosis

15. Drug Therapy of Parkinsonism and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

SECTION 3: Local Anaesthetics

16. Cocaine, Procaine and Other Synthetic Local Anaesthetics

SECTION 4: Autonomic Nervous System

17. General Considerations

18. Adrenergic Agonists and Antagonists

19. Cholinergic Drugs

20. Muscarinic Receptor Blocking Drugs; Pharmacotherapy of Bladder Dysfunction

21. Ganglion Stimulating and Blocking Drugs; Treatment of Tobacco Dependence

22. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

SECTION 5: Other Biogenic Amines and Polypeptides

23. Histamine and Antihistaminic Drugs

24. 5-Hydroxytryptamine (Serotonin), Its Agonists and Antagonists; and Treatment of Migraine

25. Angiotensin, Kinins, Leukotrienes, Prostaglandins and Cytokines

SECTION 6: Drugs Used in Respiratory Disorders

26. Pharmacotherapy of Cough

27. Pharmacotherapy of Bronchial Asthma, COPD and Rhinitis

SECTION 7: Cardiovascular Drugs

28. Pharmacotherapy of Cardiac Arrhythmias

29. Pharmacotherapy of Angina Pectoris, Acute MI and Peripheral Vascular Diseases

30. Pharmacotherapy of Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Orthostatic Hypotension

31. Pharmacotherapy of Heart Failure

32. Pharmacotherapy of Shock

SECTION 8: Drugs Acting on Blood and Blood Forming Organs

33. Drugs and Blood Coagulation

34. Drugs Effective in Iron Deficiency and Other Related Anaemias

35. Drugs Effective in Megaloblastic Anaemias, Neutropenia and Thrombocytopenia

36. Drug-Induced Blood Dyscrasias

SECTION 9: Drugs Affecting Renal Functions

37. Diuretic and Antidiuretic Drugs, and Drug-Induced Nephrotoxicity

SECTION 10: Drugs Used in Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract

38. Appetite Stimulants, Digestants, Antiflatulents, Appetite Suppressants and Hypolipidaemic

Agents

39. Emetics, Drug Therapy of Vomiting, Vertigo and Diarrhoea

40. Pharmacotherapy of Constipation

41. Pharmacotherapy of Peptic Ulcer Disease

SECTION 11: Oxytocics and Uterine Relaxants

42. Pharmacology of Ergot Alkaloids, Oxytocin, Other Oxytocics and Uterine Relaxants

SECTION 12: Chemotherapy

43. Sulphonamides, Trimethoprim, Cotrimoxazole, Nitrofurans and Quinolones

44. Penicillins and Other Antibiotics Effective Mainly against Gram-Positive Organisms

45. Aminoglycosides and Other Antibiotics Effective Mainly Against Gram-Negative Organisms

46. Antibiotics Effective Against Both Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Organisms

47. Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol

48. Antifungal Agents

49. General Principles of Chemotherapy of Infections

50. Chemotherapy of Urinary Tract Infections

51. Chemotherapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

52. Chemotherapy of Tuberculosis

53. Chemotherapy of Leprosy

54. Chemotherapy of Malaria

55. Chemotherapy of Amoebiasis

56. Chemotherapy of Other Protozoal Infections

57. Chemotherapy of Viral Infections

58. Chemotherapy of Helminthiases

59. Chemotherapy of Malignancy

60. Antiseptics, Disinfectants and Insecticides

SECTION 13: Drugs Used in Endocrine Disorders

61. Anterior Pituitary Hormones

62. Thyroid Hormones and Antithyroid Drugs

63. Pancreatic Hormones, Antidiabetic Drugs and Pharmacotherapy of Diabetes Mellitus

64. Adrenal Cortical Steroids

65. Gonadotropins, Estrogens and Progestins

66. Antifertility Agents and Ovulation-Inducing Drugs

67. Androgens, Anabolic Steroids, Antiandrogens and Treatment of Sexual Dysfunction

68. Calcium, Phosphorus, Fluoride and Magnesium Metabolism; Parathyroid Hormone and

Vitamin D; Treatment of Osteoporosis

SECTION 14: Drugs Used in Common Skin and Eye Disorders

69. Pharmacotherapy of Common Skin Disorders and Skin Protectives

70. Ocular Pharmacology

SECTION 15 Immunopharmacology

71. General Considerations: Vaccines and Antisera

72. Immunoglobulins, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators

SECTION 16: Miscellaneous

73. Pharmacotherapy of Gout, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis

74. Metals and Their Antagonists

75. Gases: Therapeutic and Toxic

76. Enzymes in Therapy

77. Vitamins and Antioxidants

78. Drugs, Pregnancy and the Infant

Appendix

Illustration Credits

Index

Flow Charts of Drug Classifications

Details

No. of pages:
1160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2021
Published:
10th July 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131256954

About the Authors

RS Satoskar

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Professor & Head, Department of Pharmacology, Seth GS Medical College; TN Medical College; LTM Medical College and Associate in Clinical Medicine, KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India

Nirmala Rege

MBBS, MD, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Parel , Mumbai - 400 012

SD Bhandarkar

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Hon. Professor & Head, Department of Endocrinology and Associate in Clinical Pharmacology Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.