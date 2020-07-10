Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics, 26e
26th Edition
Description
This book strengthens the scientific knowledge base and promotes rational thinking among students
The Medical Council of India (MCI) has introduced a competency-based curriculum in 2019, which not only lays emphasis on integration with clinical and pre-clinical subjects but also clearly states subject competencies and defines domains and levels to be achieved for each of them. In addition, it is clinically oriented and gives due importance to the self-directed learning. The duration of teaching for the subject of Pharmacology in the new curriculum has been reduced to one year with additional dedicated time to revisit it in the subsequent years. This 26th edition of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapeutics has been revised considerably to match the demands of the new curriculum.
Right from its conception, this book has used an integrated approach intertwining current knowledge of pathophysiology of the disease, pharmacology of available drugs and strategies for medical management of diseases. We have made every attempt to provide up-to-date information about the drugs while focussing on the aspects relevant to their use in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Structured pedagogy facilitating feature-rich presentation and organization of the content, which makes it more student friendly
- Richly illustrated content supplemented with large number of tables and boxes – explaining physiology, complex concepts, relevant drug features and principles of pharmacotherapy
- Mechanisms of drug actions, explained in text and illustrated via diagrams as well as videos (animations) for better understanding and retention
- Key points in pharmacology and pharmacotherapy of diseases highlighted throughout the book
- Practical tips in this book serve as a reference guide in practice so that students can treat their patients effectively and confidently
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: General Pharmacology
1. General Considerations and Pharmacokinetics
2. Pharmacodynamics – Drug Receptor Interactions; Adverse Drug Reactions
3. Principles of Drug Prescribing; Factors Modifying the Effects of a Drug; and Drug
Interactions
4. Drug Invention, New Drug Development, and Drug Assay
SECTION 2: Drugs Acting on the Central Nervous System
5. General Considerations
6. Aliphatic Alcohols
7. General Anaesthetics
8. Sedatives, Hypnotics and Pharmacotherapy of Sleep Disorders
9. Drugs Effective in Seizure Disorders
10. Opioid Analgesics and Antagonists
11. Analgesic–Antipyretics and Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
12. Central Nervous System Stimulants, 174
13. Psychopharmacology – 1: Introduction, Antipsychotic Drugs, Pharmacotherapy of Psychosis and Psychotogenic Drugs
14. Psychopharmacology – 2: Anxiolytics, Antidepressants and Pharmacotherapy of Depression and Manic-Depressive Psychosis
15. Drug Therapy of Parkinsonism and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders
SECTION 3: Local Anaesthetics
16. Cocaine, Procaine and Other Synthetic Local Anaesthetics
SECTION 4: Autonomic Nervous System
17. General Considerations
18. Adrenergic Agonists and Antagonists
19. Cholinergic Drugs
20. Muscarinic Receptor Blocking Drugs; Pharmacotherapy of Bladder Dysfunction
21. Ganglion Stimulating and Blocking Drugs; Treatment of Tobacco Dependence
22. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
SECTION 5: Other Biogenic Amines and Polypeptides
23. Histamine and Antihistaminic Drugs
24. 5-Hydroxytryptamine (Serotonin), Its Agonists and Antagonists; and Treatment of Migraine
25. Angiotensin, Kinins, Leukotrienes, Prostaglandins and Cytokines
SECTION 6: Drugs Used in Respiratory Disorders
26. Pharmacotherapy of Cough
27. Pharmacotherapy of Bronchial Asthma, COPD and Rhinitis
SECTION 7: Cardiovascular Drugs
28. Pharmacotherapy of Cardiac Arrhythmias
29. Pharmacotherapy of Angina Pectoris, Acute MI and Peripheral Vascular Diseases
30. Pharmacotherapy of Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Orthostatic Hypotension
31. Pharmacotherapy of Heart Failure
32. Pharmacotherapy of Shock
SECTION 8: Drugs Acting on Blood and Blood Forming Organs
33. Drugs and Blood Coagulation
34. Drugs Effective in Iron Deficiency and Other Related Anaemias
35. Drugs Effective in Megaloblastic Anaemias, Neutropenia and Thrombocytopenia
36. Drug-Induced Blood Dyscrasias
SECTION 9: Drugs Affecting Renal Functions
37. Diuretic and Antidiuretic Drugs, and Drug-Induced Nephrotoxicity
SECTION 10: Drugs Used in Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
38. Appetite Stimulants, Digestants, Antiflatulents, Appetite Suppressants and Hypolipidaemic
Agents
39. Emetics, Drug Therapy of Vomiting, Vertigo and Diarrhoea
40. Pharmacotherapy of Constipation
41. Pharmacotherapy of Peptic Ulcer Disease
SECTION 11: Oxytocics and Uterine Relaxants
42. Pharmacology of Ergot Alkaloids, Oxytocin, Other Oxytocics and Uterine Relaxants
SECTION 12: Chemotherapy
43. Sulphonamides, Trimethoprim, Cotrimoxazole, Nitrofurans and Quinolones
44. Penicillins and Other Antibiotics Effective Mainly against Gram-Positive Organisms
45. Aminoglycosides and Other Antibiotics Effective Mainly Against Gram-Negative Organisms
46. Antibiotics Effective Against Both Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Organisms
47. Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol
48. Antifungal Agents
49. General Principles of Chemotherapy of Infections
50. Chemotherapy of Urinary Tract Infections
51. Chemotherapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
52. Chemotherapy of Tuberculosis
53. Chemotherapy of Leprosy
54. Chemotherapy of Malaria
55. Chemotherapy of Amoebiasis
56. Chemotherapy of Other Protozoal Infections
57. Chemotherapy of Viral Infections
58. Chemotherapy of Helminthiases
59. Chemotherapy of Malignancy
60. Antiseptics, Disinfectants and Insecticides
SECTION 13: Drugs Used in Endocrine Disorders
61. Anterior Pituitary Hormones
62. Thyroid Hormones and Antithyroid Drugs
63. Pancreatic Hormones, Antidiabetic Drugs and Pharmacotherapy of Diabetes Mellitus
64. Adrenal Cortical Steroids
65. Gonadotropins, Estrogens and Progestins
66. Antifertility Agents and Ovulation-Inducing Drugs
67. Androgens, Anabolic Steroids, Antiandrogens and Treatment of Sexual Dysfunction
68. Calcium, Phosphorus, Fluoride and Magnesium Metabolism; Parathyroid Hormone and
Vitamin D; Treatment of Osteoporosis
SECTION 14: Drugs Used in Common Skin and Eye Disorders
69. Pharmacotherapy of Common Skin Disorders and Skin Protectives
70. Ocular Pharmacology
SECTION 15 Immunopharmacology
71. General Considerations: Vaccines and Antisera
72. Immunoglobulins, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators
SECTION 16: Miscellaneous
73. Pharmacotherapy of Gout, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis
74. Metals and Their Antagonists
75. Gases: Therapeutic and Toxic
76. Enzymes in Therapy
77. Vitamins and Antioxidants
78. Drugs, Pregnancy and the Infant
Appendix
Illustration Credits
Index
Flow Charts of Drug Classifications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2021
- Published:
- 10th July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256954
About the Authors
RS Satoskar
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor & Head, Department of Pharmacology, Seth GS Medical College; TN Medical College; LTM Medical College and Associate in Clinical Medicine, KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India
Nirmala Rege
MBBS, MD, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Parel , Mumbai - 400 012
SD Bhandarkar
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Hon. Professor & Head, Department of Endocrinology and Associate in Clinical Pharmacology Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.