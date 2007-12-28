Pharmacology and Medicines Management for Nurses - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443103315, 9780702033339

Pharmacology and Medicines Management for Nurses

4th Edition

Authors: George Downie Jean Mackenzie Arthur Williams Caroline Milne
eBook ISBN: 9780702033339
eBook ISBN: 9780702059841
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th December 2007
Page Count: 576
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. An understanding of medicines and their effects on patients remains a crucial area of nursing knowledge. This book provides a thorough foundation upon which nurses can build their clinical experience to achieve competence. It not only provides information on the actions of drugs on the body but also gives clear guidance on the practical aspects of medicines management in both hospital and community. Organisation of the text broadly follows the British National Formulary for ease of use.

Key Features

  • Management of medicines linked to their therapeutic use
  • Medicine administration linked with relevant care of patients where possible
  • Basic principles of clinical pharmacology underpin the therapeutic chapters
  • A chapter on the role of patients and carers is included

Table of Contents

SECTION 1

1 Medicines in society today and tomorrow

2 The control of medicines

3 The role of the nurse in drug therapy

4 Administration of medicine

5 Nurse prescribing

6 Clinical governance and safety in the use of medicines

7 The role of patients and carers in medicines management

SECTION 2

8 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

9 Autonomic nervous system

10 Adverse drug reactions and drug interactions

SECTION 3

11 Drug treatment of gastrointestinal disorders

12 Drug treatment of cardiovascular disorders

13 Drug treatment of respiratory disorders

14 Drugs acting on the central nervous system, including anaesthetics

15 Drug treatment of infections

16 Drug treatment of endocrine disorders

17 Drugs used in obstetrics, gynaecology and urinary tract disorders

18 Drugs used in kidney diseases

19 Drug treatment of malignant disease

20 Drugs affecting the immune response

21 Nutrition and blood, Fluid and electrolytes

22 Drug treatment of musculoskeletal and joint disease
23 Drug treatment of eye conditions

24 Drug treatment of ear, nose and throat disorders

25 Drug treatment of skin disorders

26 Palliative care

SECTION 4

Self assessment questions

Glossary

Appendix 1: Abbreviations

Appendix 2: Normal values

Index

About the Author

George Downie

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Pharmacy and Medicines Management, NHS Grampian, Aberdeen, UK

Jean Mackenzie

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK

Arthur Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Chief Administrative Pharmaceutical Officer, Grampian Orkney, Shetland and Tayside Health Boards, Aberdeen, UK

Caroline Milne

Affiliations and Expertise

Pharmacy Facilitator, Pharmacy Medicines Unit, NHS Grampian, Aberdeeen, UK

