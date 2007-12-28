Pharmacology and Medicines Management for Nurses
4th Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. An understanding of medicines and their effects on patients remains a crucial area of nursing knowledge. This book provides a thorough foundation upon which nurses can build their clinical experience to achieve competence. It not only provides information on the actions of drugs on the body but also gives clear guidance on the practical aspects of medicines management in both hospital and community. Organisation of the text broadly follows the British National Formulary for ease of use.
Key Features
- Management of medicines linked to their therapeutic use
- Medicine administration linked with relevant care of patients where possible
- Basic principles of clinical pharmacology underpin the therapeutic chapters
- A chapter on the role of patients and carers is included
Table of Contents
SECTION 1
1 Medicines in society today and tomorrow
2 The control of medicines
3 The role of the nurse in drug therapy
4 Administration of medicine
5 Nurse prescribing
6 Clinical governance and safety in the use of medicines
7 The role of patients and carers in medicines management
SECTION 2
8 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics
9 Autonomic nervous system
10 Adverse drug reactions and drug interactions
SECTION 3
11 Drug treatment of gastrointestinal disorders
12 Drug treatment of cardiovascular disorders
13 Drug treatment of respiratory disorders
14 Drugs acting on the central nervous system, including anaesthetics
15 Drug treatment of infections
16 Drug treatment of endocrine disorders
17 Drugs used in obstetrics, gynaecology and urinary tract disorders
18 Drugs used in kidney diseases
19 Drug treatment of malignant disease
20 Drugs affecting the immune response
21 Nutrition and blood, Fluid and electrolytes
22 Drug treatment of musculoskeletal and joint disease
23 Drug treatment of eye conditions
24 Drug treatment of ear, nose and throat disorders
25 Drug treatment of skin disorders
26 Palliative care
SECTION 4
Self assessment questions
Glossary
Appendix 1: Abbreviations
Appendix 2: Normal values
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 28th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033339
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059841
About the Author
George Downie
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Pharmacy and Medicines Management, NHS Grampian, Aberdeen, UK
Jean Mackenzie
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK
Arthur Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Chief Administrative Pharmaceutical Officer, Grampian Orkney, Shetland and Tayside Health Boards, Aberdeen, UK
Caroline Milne
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacy Facilitator, Pharmacy Medicines Unit, NHS Grampian, Aberdeeen, UK