Pharmacology and Drug Administration for Imaging Technologists
2nd Edition
Description
This text is a complete resource for all the imaging technologies, not just plain film radiography. It provides introductory material on pharmacological nomenclature, drug classifications, pharmacokinetics, and drugs used in imaging. It also offers comprehensive coverage of diagnostic contrast agents, along with drug administration procedures, emergency responses to drug reactions, and legal and ethical aspects of medication administration.
Key Features
- Objectives and Key Terms open each chapter.
- Learning exercises include true/false, fill-in-the-blank, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions at the end of each chapter, with answers at the end of the book.
- Did You Know? boxes offer interesting tidbits of historical or current pharmacology information, connecting the book's drug content to everyday situations.
- Clinical Alert icons point out possible adverse reactions and toxic effects.
- Discussion of pharmacodynamics and drug classifications focuses on radiopaque contrast media used in imaging procedures, using clearly written text and useful tables.
- Pharmacokinetics coverage describes how drugs are absorbed, metabolized, distributed, and eliminated.
- Complete coverage of emergency procedures in response to adverse reactions to contrast media includes crash cart procedures and drugs used to treat cardiac and/or respiratory arrest and how to administer them appropriately.
Table of Contents
1 The Role of the Imaging Professional
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Historical Perspective
Ethical and Legal Implications
Standard of Care
HIPAA NEW!
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
2 Principles of Pharmacology
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Drug Nomenclature
Legend Drugs
The Legal Prescription
Controlled Substances
Herbal Products NEW!
Charting
Drug References
Learning Exercises
3 Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Biopharmaceutics
Pharmacokinetics
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
4 Pharmacodynamics
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Mechanism of Action
Drug-Response Relationships
Half-Life
Therapeutic Index
Adverse Effects
Drug-Drug Interactions
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
5 Drug Classifications NEW!
Key Terms
Objectives
Inroduction
Cardiac Medications
Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, Thrombolytic Medications
Analgesic Medications
Antihistamine Medications
Endocrine Medications
Central Nervous System Medications
Anti-Infectives
Chemotherapy
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
6 Classification, Chemistry, and Pharmacology of Contrast Agents
Key Terms
Objectives
Radiopaque Contrast Media
Pharmacology of Iodinated ROCM
Osmolality, Osmolarity, Osmotic Activity
Intravascular Radiopaque Contrast Media
Enteral Radiopaque Contrast Media
Paramagnetic Agents NEW!
Ultrasound Microbubble Agents NEW!
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
7 Pharmacodynamics of Radiopaque Contrast Media
Key Terms
Objectives
Iodinated Radiopaque Contrast Media
Diagnostic Pharmacodynamics
Adverse Pharmacodynamics
General Adverse Reactions
Paramagnetic Agent Adverse Reactions NEW!
Ultrasound Microbubble Agent Adverse Reactions NEW!
Screening
Drug-Drug Interactions
Barium Sulfate
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
8 Routes of Drug Administration
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Oral Route
Sublingual and Buccal Routes
Topical Route
Rectal Route
Parenteral Route
Intravenous Injection Sites NEW!
Intravenous Equipment NEW!
Intravenous Procedure NEW!
Charting NEW!
Chest Tubes and Lines NEW!
General Administration Guidelines
Learning Exercises
9 Infection Prevention and Control
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Fundamentals NEW!
Infections Prevention and Control NEW!
Medical Asepsis
Hand Washing and Gloves NEW!
Good Housekeeping NEW!
Bloodborne Virus Transmission to Healthcare Personnel NEW!
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
10 Anxiety, Phobia and Conscious Sedation NEW!
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Conscious Sedation
Agents Used for Conscious Sedation
Barbituates
Benzodiazepines
Opiate Analgesics
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
11 Pharmacology of Emergency Medications
Key Terms
Objectives
Introduction
Cardiorespiratory Arrest
Emergency Medications for Cardiorespiratory Arrest
Other Cardiac Emergency Medications
Conclusion
Learning Exercises
Answer Section
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 6th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323030755
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277075
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323061438
About the Author
Steven Jensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL
Michael Peppers
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Pharmacist, Des Peres Hospital; Per Diem Pharmacist, Jefferson Memorial Hospital; Per Diem Pharmacist, St. Alexius Hospital; Per Diem Pharmacist, Option Care, St.Louis, MO, USA