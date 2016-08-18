Pharmacogenomics and Precision Medicine, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462594, 9780323462808

Pharmacogenomics and Precision Medicine, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kristen Reynolds Roland Valdes
eBook ISBN: 9780323462808
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th August 2016
Description

This issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine on “Pharmacogenomics” is being edited by Drs. Roland Valdes and Kristen Reynolds and will cover a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to, fundamentals of pharmacology, a review of pharmacogenetics guidelines, pharmacogenetic testing in pain management, pharmacogenetics of pain management, clinical and economic impact of pharmacogenetic genotyping analysis, exosome analysis in lab medicine, and implementation of pharmacogenetics in developing countries.

Details

About the Authors

Kristen Reynolds Author

Affiliations and Expertise

PGXL Laboratories Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

Roland Valdes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Louisville School of Medicine

