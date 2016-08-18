Pharmacogenomics and Precision Medicine, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Authors: Kristen Reynolds Roland Valdes
eBook ISBN: 9780323462808
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th August 2016
Description
This issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine on “Pharmacogenomics” is being edited by Drs. Roland Valdes and Kristen Reynolds and will cover a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to, fundamentals of pharmacology, a review of pharmacogenetics guidelines, pharmacogenetic testing in pain management, pharmacogenetics of pain management, clinical and economic impact of pharmacogenetic genotyping analysis, exosome analysis in lab medicine, and implementation of pharmacogenetics in developing countries.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 18th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462808
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462594
About the Authors
Kristen Reynolds Author
Affiliations and Expertise
PGXL Laboratories Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
Roland Valdes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Louisville School of Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.