Pharmaceutics
1st Edition
Basic Principles and Application to Pharmacy Practice
Pharmaceutics: Basic Principles and Application to Pharmacy Practice is an engaging textbook that covers all aspects of pharmaceutics with emphasis on the basic science and its application to pharmacy practice. Based on curricular guidelines mandated by the American Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), this book incorporates laboratory skills by identifying portions of each principle that can be used in a clinical setting. In this way, instructors are able to demonstrate their adherence to ACPE standards and objectives, simply by using this book. Written in a straightforward and student-friendly manner, Pharmaceutics enables students to gain the scientific foundation to understand drug physicochemical properties, practical aspects of dosage forms and drug delivery systems, and the biological applications of drug administration. Key ideas are illustrated and reinforced through chapter objectives and chapter summaries. A companion website features resources for students and instructors, including videos illustrating difficult processes and procedures as well as practice questions and answers. Instructor resources include Powerpoint slides and a full-color image bank. This book is intended for students in pharmaceutical science programs taking pharmaceutics or biopharmaceutics courses at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral level.
- Chapter objectives and chapter summaries illustrate and reinforce key ideas
- Designed to meet curricular guidelines for pharmaceutics and laboratory skills mandated by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE)
- Companion website features resources for students and instructors, including videos illustrating difficult processes and procedures and practice questions and answers. Instructor resources include Powerpoint slides and a full-color image bank
For students in pharmaceutical science programs taking pharmaceutics or biopharmaceutics courses at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral level.
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
Part I: Physical Principles and Properties of Pharmaceutics
Chapter 1. Introduction: Terminology, Basic Mathematical Skills, and Calculations
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Review of Basic Mathematical Skills
1.3 Graphical Representation
1.4 Dimensions and Units
1.5 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 2. Physical States and Thermodynamic Principles in Pharmaceutics
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Composition of Matter
2.3 Forces of Attraction and Repulsion
2.4 States of Matter
2.5 Thermodynamics
2.6 Basic Concepts and Definitions
2.7 The First Law of Thermodynamics
2.8 Enthalpy and Heat Capacity
2.9 The Second Law of Thermodynamics
2.10 The Third Law of Thermodynamics
2.11 Free Energy and Thermodynamic Functions
2.12 Chemical Equilibrium
2.13 Open Systems
2.14 Conclusions
Case Studies
Appendix 2.1 Calculus Review
References
Chapter 3. Physical Properties, Their Determination, and Importance in Pharmaceutics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Surface and Interfacial Tension
3.3 Adsorption
3.4 Solubilization
3.5 Rheology
3.6 Colligative Properties
3.7 Osmolarity and Osmolality
3.8 Solubility and Solutions of Nonelectrolytes
3.9 Spectroscopy
3.10 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 4. Equilibrium Processes in Pharmaceutics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Gastrointestinal Physiology
4.3 Ionization
4.4 Partition Coefficient: Lipophilicity
4.5 Equilibrium Solubility
4.6 The Effect of pH
4.7 Use of Co-solvents
4.8 Drug Dissolution and Dissolution Process
4.9 Factors Influencing the Dissolution Rate
4.10 Passive Diffusion
4.11 Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS)
4.12 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Suggested Readings
Chapter 5. Kinetic Processes in Pharmaceutics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thermodynamics vs. Kinetics
5.3 Chemical Reaction Kinetics and Drug Stability
5.4 Diffusion
5.5 Dissolution
5.6 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 6. Biopolymers
6.1 Introduction to Polymers
6.2 Introduction to Peptides and Proteins
6.3 Introduction to Oligonucleotides
6.4 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Suggested Readings
Part II: Practical Aspects of Pharmaceutics
Chapter 7. Drug, Dosage Form, and Drug Delivery Systems
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmaceutical Ingredients
7.3 Preformulation Studies
7.4 Physical Description
7.5 Liquid Dosage Forms
7.6 Solid Dosage Forms
7.7 Partition Coefficient and pKa
7.8 Solubility
7.9 Dissolution
7.10 Polymorphism
7.11 Stability
7.12 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 8. Solid Dosage Forms
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Powders
8.3 Capsules
8.4 Tablets
8.5 Manufacture of Compressed Tablets
8.6 Methods Used for Manufacture of Compressed Tablets
8.7 Tablet Compression and Basic Functional Units of a Tablet Press
8.8 Quality Control of Tablet Dosage Form
8.9 Tablet Coating
8.10 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 9. Liquid Dosage Forms
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Selection of Liquid Dosage Forms
9.3 Types of Liquid Dosage Forms
9.4 General Aspects of Liquid Dosage Forms
9.5 Manufacturing Processes and Conditions
9.6 Packaging
9.7 Labeling
9.8 Quality Assurance and Quality Control
9.9 Regulatory Considerations
9.10 Conclusions
List of Abbreviations
Case Studies
References
Chapter 10. Aerosol Dosage Forms: Pulmonary Drug Delivery
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Lung Anatomy
10.3 Lung Physiology
10.4 Pulmonary Drug Targets
10.5 Pulmonary Drug Deposition
10.6 Therapeutic Gases
10.7 Inhaled Aerosols
10.8 Conclusions
Case Studies
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Semisolid Dosage Forms
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Classification of Semisolid Dosage Forms
11.3 Percutaneous Absorption
11.4 Theory of Semisolid Dosage Forms
11.5 Methods of Enhancement of Percutaneous Absorption
11.6 Characterization and Evaluation of Semisolid Dosage Forms
11.7 Procedure and Apparatus for Diffusion Experiment
11.8 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 12. Special Dosage Forms and Drug Delivery Systems
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Special Dosage Forms
12.3 Parenteral Drug Delivery
12.4 Osmotic Delivery
12.5 Nanotechnology for Drug Delivery
12.6 Implantable Drug Delivery
12.7 Prodrugs
12.8 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Part III: Biological Applications of Pharmaceutics
Chapter 13. Membrane Transport and Permeation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Cell Membranes
13.3 Membrane Transport
13.4 Pharmacologically Relevant Membrane Transport Processes
13.5 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 14. Factors Affecting Drug Absorption and Disposition
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Drug Absorption
14.3 Oral Drug Absorption Processes
14.4 Food Effects on Oral Drug Absorption
14.5 Evaluation of Oral Absorption
14.6 Drug Disposition
14.7 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Chapter 15. Routes of Drug Administration
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Parenteral Drug Administration
15.3 Transdermal Drug Administration
15.4 Ophthalmic Drug Administration
15.5 Auricular (Otic) Drug Administration
15.6 Nasal Drug Administration
15.7 Pulmonary Drug Administration
15.8 Oral Drug Administration
15.9 Rectal Drug Administration
15.10 Vaginal Drug Administration
15.11 Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Bioavailability and Bioequivalence
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Bioavailability
16.3 Factors Affecting Bioavailability
16.4 Bioequivalence
16.5 Conclusions
Case Studies
References
Index
- 392
- English
- © Academic Press 2014
- 31st October 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780123868916
- 9780123868909
Alekha Dash
R.Ph, PhD, Professor and Chair, Department of Pharmacy Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
Somnath Singh
PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy Sciences, School of Pharmacy & Health Professions, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
Justin Tolman
PharmD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacy Sciences, School of Pharmacy & Health Professions, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
Reviews
"Pharmaceutics is an important part of the practice of pharmacy. This book outlines pharmaceutics and uses chapter summary questions and case studies to reinforce the concepts…This book is appropriate for pharmaceutical science, pharmacy, and biomedical sciences courses. It is written at a level that is easy to follow and provides practical examples. Compared to other pharmaceutics books…this one is up to date and student-friendly." Rating: 4 Stars--Doody.com, March 21, 2014