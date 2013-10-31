Pharmaceutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123868909, 9780123868916

Pharmaceutics

1st Edition

Basic Principles and Application to Pharmacy Practice

Editors: Alekha Dash Somnath Singh Justin Tolman
eBook ISBN: 9780123868916
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123868909
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 392
Description

Pharmaceutics: Basic Principles and Application to Pharmacy Practice is an engaging textbook that covers all aspects of pharmaceutics with emphasis on the basic science and its application to pharmacy practice. Based on curricular guidelines mandated by the American Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), this book incorporates laboratory skills by identifying portions of each principle that can be used in a clinical setting. In this way, instructors are able to demonstrate their adherence to ACPE standards and objectives, simply by using this book. Written in a straightforward and student-friendly manner, Pharmaceutics enables students to gain the scientific foundation to understand drug physicochemical properties, practical aspects of dosage forms and drug delivery systems, and the biological applications of drug administration. Key ideas are illustrated and reinforced through chapter objectives and chapter summaries. A companion website features resources for students and instructors, including videos illustrating difficult processes and procedures as well as practice questions and answers. Instructor resources include Powerpoint slides and a full-color image bank. This book is intended for students in pharmaceutical science programs taking pharmaceutics or biopharmaceutics courses at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral level.

Key Features

  • Chapter objectives and chapter summaries illustrate and reinforce key ideas
  • Designed to meet curricular guidelines for pharmaceutics and laboratory skills mandated by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE)
  • Companion website features resources for students and instructors, including videos illustrating difficult processes and procedures and practice questions and answers.  Instructor resources include Powerpoint slides and a full-color image bank

Readership

For students in pharmaceutical science programs taking pharmaceutics or biopharmaceutics courses at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral level.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

Part I: Physical Principles and Properties of Pharmaceutics

Chapter 1. Introduction: Terminology, Basic Mathematical Skills, and Calculations

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Review of Basic Mathematical Skills

1.3 Graphical Representation

1.4 Dimensions and Units

1.5 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 2. Physical States and Thermodynamic Principles in Pharmaceutics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Composition of Matter

2.3 Forces of Attraction and Repulsion

2.4 States of Matter

2.5 Thermodynamics

2.6 Basic Concepts and Definitions

2.7 The First Law of Thermodynamics

2.8 Enthalpy and Heat Capacity

2.9 The Second Law of Thermodynamics

2.10 The Third Law of Thermodynamics

2.11 Free Energy and Thermodynamic Functions

2.12 Chemical Equilibrium

2.13 Open Systems

2.14 Conclusions

Case Studies

Appendix 2.1 Calculus Review

References

Chapter 3. Physical Properties, Their Determination, and Importance in Pharmaceutics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Surface and Interfacial Tension

3.3 Adsorption

3.4 Solubilization

3.5 Rheology

3.6 Colligative Properties

3.7 Osmolarity and Osmolality

3.8 Solubility and Solutions of Nonelectrolytes

3.9 Spectroscopy

3.10 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 4. Equilibrium Processes in Pharmaceutics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Gastrointestinal Physiology

4.3 Ionization

4.4 Partition Coefficient: Lipophilicity

4.5 Equilibrium Solubility

4.6 The Effect of pH

4.7 Use of Co-solvents

4.8 Drug Dissolution and Dissolution Process

4.9 Factors Influencing the Dissolution Rate

4.10 Passive Diffusion

4.11 Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS)

4.12 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Suggested Readings

Chapter 5. Kinetic Processes in Pharmaceutics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermodynamics vs. Kinetics

5.3 Chemical Reaction Kinetics and Drug Stability

5.4 Diffusion

5.5 Dissolution

5.6 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 6. Biopolymers

6.1 Introduction to Polymers

6.2 Introduction to Peptides and Proteins

6.3 Introduction to Oligonucleotides

6.4 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Suggested Readings

Part II: Practical Aspects of Pharmaceutics

Chapter 7. Drug, Dosage Form, and Drug Delivery Systems

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical Ingredients

7.3 Preformulation Studies

7.4 Physical Description

7.5 Liquid Dosage Forms

7.6 Solid Dosage Forms

7.7 Partition Coefficient and pKa

7.8 Solubility

7.9 Dissolution

7.10 Polymorphism

7.11 Stability

7.12 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 8. Solid Dosage Forms

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powders

8.3 Capsules

8.4 Tablets

8.5 Manufacture of Compressed Tablets

8.6 Methods Used for Manufacture of Compressed Tablets

8.7 Tablet Compression and Basic Functional Units of a Tablet Press

8.8 Quality Control of Tablet Dosage Form

8.9 Tablet Coating

8.10 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 9. Liquid Dosage Forms

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Selection of Liquid Dosage Forms

9.3 Types of Liquid Dosage Forms

9.4 General Aspects of Liquid Dosage Forms

9.5 Manufacturing Processes and Conditions

9.6 Packaging

9.7 Labeling

9.8 Quality Assurance and Quality Control

9.9 Regulatory Considerations

9.10 Conclusions

List of Abbreviations

Case Studies

References

Chapter 10. Aerosol Dosage Forms: Pulmonary Drug Delivery

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Lung Anatomy

10.3 Lung Physiology

10.4 Pulmonary Drug Targets

10.5 Pulmonary Drug Deposition

10.6 Therapeutic Gases

10.7 Inhaled Aerosols

10.8 Conclusions

Case Studies

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. Semisolid Dosage Forms

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Classification of Semisolid Dosage Forms

11.3 Percutaneous Absorption

11.4 Theory of Semisolid Dosage Forms

11.5 Methods of Enhancement of Percutaneous Absorption

11.6 Characterization and Evaluation of Semisolid Dosage Forms

11.7 Procedure and Apparatus for Diffusion Experiment

11.8 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 12. Special Dosage Forms and Drug Delivery Systems

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Special Dosage Forms

12.3 Parenteral Drug Delivery

12.4 Osmotic Delivery

12.5 Nanotechnology for Drug Delivery

12.6 Implantable Drug Delivery

12.7 Prodrugs

12.8 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Part III: Biological Applications of Pharmaceutics

Chapter 13. Membrane Transport and Permeation

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cell Membranes

13.3 Membrane Transport

13.4 Pharmacologically Relevant Membrane Transport Processes

13.5 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 14. Factors Affecting Drug Absorption and Disposition

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Drug Absorption

14.3 Oral Drug Absorption Processes

14.4 Food Effects on Oral Drug Absorption

14.5 Evaluation of Oral Absorption

14.6 Drug Disposition

14.7 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Chapter 15. Routes of Drug Administration

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Parenteral Drug Administration

15.3 Transdermal Drug Administration

15.4 Ophthalmic Drug Administration

15.5 Auricular (Otic) Drug Administration

15.6 Nasal Drug Administration

15.7 Pulmonary Drug Administration

15.8 Oral Drug Administration

15.9 Rectal Drug Administration

15.10 Vaginal Drug Administration

15.11 Conclusions

References

Chapter 16. Bioavailability and Bioequivalence

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Bioavailability

16.3 Factors Affecting Bioavailability

16.4 Bioequivalence

16.5 Conclusions

Case Studies

References

Index

About the Editor

Alekha Dash

Affiliations and Expertise

R.Ph, PhD, Professor and Chair, Department of Pharmacy Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

Somnath Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy Sciences, School of Pharmacy & Health Professions, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

Justin Tolman

Affiliations and Expertise

PharmD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacy Sciences, School of Pharmacy & Health Professions, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

Reviews

"Pharmaceutics is an important part of the practice of pharmacy. This book outlines pharmaceutics and uses chapter summary questions and case studies to reinforce the concepts…This book is appropriate for pharmaceutical science, pharmacy, and biomedical sciences courses. It is written at a level that is easy to follow and provides practical examples. Compared to other pharmaceutics books…this one is up to date and student-friendly." Rating: 4 Stars--Doody.com, March 21, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

