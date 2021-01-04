Pharmaceuticals in Marine and Coastal Environments, Volume 1
1st Edition
Occurrence, Effects and Challenges in a Changing World
Table of Contents
Introduction: The sea as a route of global dissemination of pharmaceutical compounds
Part I: Coastal environments – the gate of pharmaceuticals to marine environments
1. Point and diffuse sources of human pharmaceuticals in coastal zones
2. Aquaculture and animal husbandry as sources of pharmaceuticals in coastal settlements
3. Occurrence and accumulation of pharmaceuticals in urban estuaries
4. The impact of tidal on the concentration of pharmaceuticals in estuarine zones
5. Seasonality of the occurrence of pharmaceuticals coastal areas
6. Occurrence and distribution of pharmaceuticals in arid and semiarid coastal zones
7. Antibiotic resistance determinants in coastal environments
8. Occurrence and distribution of antibiotics and antibiotic resistances in estuarine and coastal sediments
9. Environmental fate of pharmaceuticals in the freshwater-seawater interface
10. Environmental risk assessment of pharmaceuticals in estuarine and coastal waters
Part II: Occurrence and risk assessment of pharmaceuticals compounds in marine environments
11. Sources and occurrence of pharmaceuticals in offshore seawater
12. New sampling methods for detecting pharmaceutical residues in seawater and sediments
13. Present and future challenges in the multiresidue determination of pharmaceuticals in marine samples
14. The impact of the hydrodinamic on the occurrence and bioavailability of pharmaceuticals in marine environment
15. Occurrence, sources and fate of pharmaceuticals in the arctic ocean
16. Pharmaceuticals residues in the pristine antarctic ecosystem
17. On the search of a suitable indicator of pharmaceutical pollution in marine environments
18. Occurrence and bioavailability of pharmaceuticals in marine sediments
19. Analytical strategies for detecting pharmaceuticals residues in marine biota
20. Occurrence of pharmaceutical in benthic organisms
21. Occurrence and fate of pharmaceuticals in coral reef ecosystems
22. Risk assessment of pharmaceuticals and mixtures of pharmaceuticals in oceanic environments
Part III: Harmful effects caused by pharmaceutical compounds to marine organisms
23. Reproductive impacts caused by pharmaceuticals on marine fish species
24. Biological effects of antidepressants on marine organisms
25. Occurrence and harmful effects of illicit drugs in marine organisms
26. Bioaccumulation, effects and trophic dilution of pharmaceutical residues in benthic and epibenthic species
27. Accumulation of pharmaceuticals in edible marine organisms: Potential risks for human health
28. Effects and pharmacokinetics of NSAIDs and other non-prescription drugs in marine organisms
29. Effective biomarkers to assess toxicity of pharmaceuticals in marine organisms
30. Lysosomal membrane stability as a sensitive biomarker of pharmaceutical toxicity in marine organisms
31. Effects of individual and mixtures of pharmaceuticals in estuarine and marine phytoplankton species
32. Effects of pharmaceuticals under climate change effects Conclusions
Description
Pharmaceuticals in Marine and Coastal Environments: Occurrence, Effects and Challenges in a Changing World is divided into three sections which address a) coastal areas as the main entrance of pharmaceuticals into the ocean, b) the occurrence and distribution of pharmaceuticals in the environmental compartments of the ocean media, and c) the effects that such pollutants may cause to the exposed marine organisms. This book is intended to be a building block in the construction of real and enduring solutions for this kind of pollution. Pharmaceuticals in Marine and Coastal Environments gathers reliable information on the occurrence, distribution, fate and effects of pharmaceuticals in marine systems around the world, with the purpose of providing a wide depiction of the current state of the art on these topics, in order to open new sources of investigation and find suitable solutions to revert this problem from the most factual diagnosis.
Key Features
- Includes maps edited by the Water Information Network System of the International Hydrological Program (IHP-WINS)
- Provides a compilation of information regarding the occurrence and distribution of pharmaceuticals in the marine environment which will help establish new and more efficient monitoring programmes and new research lines on the environmental fate and effects of these pollutants in marine environments
- Depicts the most important results of environmental risk assessments, which can be used as a first step for further toxicological studies
Readership
Academics in management of marine and coastal ecosystems; water quality in the ocean, estuaries, mangroves, marine lagoons and other coastal ecosystems; toxicological studies in marine and coastal organisms; environmental fate of emerging pollutants in aquatic environments; occurrence and distribution of antibiotic resistance determinants in aquatic systems. In addition to water professionals in primary productivity, the fishery sector, climate change and health of marine ecosystems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 4th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029718
About the Editors
Juan Carlos Duran-Alvarez
Juan Carlos Durán-Álvarez is an Associate Researcher at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Researcher, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Blanca Jimenez-Cisneros
Blanca Jiménez-Cisneros is the Director of the Division of Water Sciences, and Secretary of the International Hydrological Programme at UNESCO, Paris, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Water Sciences, and Secretary of the International Hydrological Programme, UNESCO, Paris, France
