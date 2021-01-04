Pharmaceuticals in Marine and Coastal Environments, Volume 1

Introduction: The sea as a route of global dissemination of pharmaceutical compounds

Part I: Coastal environments – the gate of pharmaceuticals to marine environments

1. Point and diffuse sources of human pharmaceuticals in coastal zones

2. Aquaculture and animal husbandry as sources of pharmaceuticals in coastal settlements

3. Occurrence and accumulation of pharmaceuticals in urban estuaries

4. The impact of tidal on the concentration of pharmaceuticals in estuarine zones

5. Seasonality of the occurrence of pharmaceuticals coastal areas

6. Occurrence and distribution of pharmaceuticals in arid and semiarid coastal zones

7. Antibiotic resistance determinants in coastal environments

8. Occurrence and distribution of antibiotics and antibiotic resistances in estuarine and coastal sediments

9. Environmental fate of pharmaceuticals in the freshwater-seawater interface

10. Environmental risk assessment of pharmaceuticals in estuarine and coastal waters

Part II: Occurrence and risk assessment of pharmaceuticals compounds in marine environments

11. Sources and occurrence of pharmaceuticals in offshore seawater

12. New sampling methods for detecting pharmaceutical residues in seawater and sediments

13. Present and future challenges in the multiresidue determination of pharmaceuticals in marine samples

14. The impact of the hydrodinamic on the occurrence and bioavailability of pharmaceuticals in marine environment

15. Occurrence, sources and fate of pharmaceuticals in the arctic ocean

16. Pharmaceuticals residues in the pristine antarctic ecosystem

17. On the search of a suitable indicator of pharmaceutical pollution in marine environments

18. Occurrence and bioavailability of pharmaceuticals in marine sediments

19. Analytical strategies for detecting pharmaceuticals residues in marine biota

20. Occurrence of pharmaceutical in benthic organisms

21. Occurrence and fate of pharmaceuticals in coral reef ecosystems

22. Risk assessment of pharmaceuticals and mixtures of pharmaceuticals in oceanic environments

Part III: Harmful effects caused by pharmaceutical compounds to marine organisms

23. Reproductive impacts caused by pharmaceuticals on marine fish species

24. Biological effects of antidepressants on marine organisms

25. Occurrence and harmful effects of illicit drugs in marine organisms

26. Bioaccumulation, effects and trophic dilution of pharmaceutical residues in benthic and epibenthic species

27. Accumulation of pharmaceuticals in edible marine organisms: Potential risks for human health

28. Effects and pharmacokinetics of NSAIDs and other non-prescription drugs in marine organisms

29. Effective biomarkers to assess toxicity of pharmaceuticals in marine organisms

30. Lysosomal membrane stability as a sensitive biomarker of pharmaceutical toxicity in marine organisms

31. Effects of individual and mixtures of pharmaceuticals in estuarine and marine phytoplankton species

32. Effects of pharmaceuticals under climate change effects Conclusions