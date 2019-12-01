Pharmaceutical Water Systems
1st Edition
Description
Pharmaceutical water systems are an important part of good manufacturing practice. With development in design, installation and validation, pharmaceutical water systems are becoming key to new projects in the contemporary pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies realize that pharmaceutical water systems can provide competitive advantage, consistent quality assurance, and cost saving. Pharmaceutical Water Systems offers comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the topic, presenting successful system operation examples selected from thousands of real-life systems. The title offers those working in pharma a deeper and more visual understanding of pharmaceutical water systems, promoting the popularization of design, manufacturing and validation through pharmaceutical water systems. The book introduces new and innovative technological concepts, including WFI generation with the purification method, online microorganism detecting technology, design and practice of WFI systems at normal temperature, residual chlorine removal technology with UV radiation, and rouge remediation and prevention, among others. The book consists in 13 chapters, covering pharmacopeia and regulations; design concepts; unit operation and components; generation of purified water; generation of water for injection; storage and distribution systems; pharmaceutical steam systems; sanitation and sterilization technology; rouge formation; derouging stainless steel systems; quality management; automatic control technology; and validation
Key Features
- Presents successful system examples selected from real-life systems
- Introduces novel technological innovations
- Details how pharmaceutical companies can gain competitive advantage through pharmaceutical water systems
- Offers access to many combined years of practical experience and real-world examples applied to pharmaceutical water systems
- Promotes the popularization of design, manufacturing and validation through pharmaceutical water systems
Readership
Researchers in the pharmaceutical industry, including postgraduates and practitioners. Technicians engaged in researching, designing, and manufacturing clean stainless steel fluid process systems; Technical, production and engineering maintenance personnel in the pharmaceutical, chemical, chemicals manufacturing and semiconductor industry; Postgraduate students and researchers in materials chemistry, metal anticorrosion, pharmaceutical engineering, pharmaceutical preparation, and bioengineering
Table of Contents
- Pharmacopeia and Regulations
2. Design Concept
3. Unit Operation and Components
4. Generation of Purified Water
5. Generation of Water for Injection
6. Storage and Distribution System
7. Pharmaceutical Steam System
8. Sanitation and Sterilization Technology
9. Rouge Formation
10. Derouging Stainless Steel Systems
11. Quality Management
12. Automatic Control Technology
13. Validation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154397
About the Author
Gongchen Zhang
Gongchen (Philip) Zhang is a Senior GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) compliance and engineering design expert, with over 18 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He is Vice General Manager in Liquid and Biopharma Process Systems at AUSTAR Group, and an International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Training Lecturer. He is lecturer for ‘Water and Steam Systems’ offered by the ISPE, as well as an author on the GB50913-2013 Design Specification of Pharmaceutical Process Water Systems. He works largely on design and R&D relating to pharmaceutical clean liquid process systems. He has been involved in numerous key projects and innovations in the industry, including the concept of Water Loop SKID, biopharmaceutical USP/DSP/Preparation processes with batch control systems, intelligent LVP preparation systems, intelligent fat emulsion injection (LVP/SVP) process preparation systems, and intelligent suppository and ointment process preparation systems. He has also contributed to the development of many innovative design concepts, such as WFI systems with superheated water sterilization. Gongchen Zhang graduated from Wuhan Engineering University, and Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China, in pharmaceutical engineering, and chemical and biological engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice General Manager in Liquid and Biopharma Process Systems, AUSTAR Group