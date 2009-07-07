Pharmaceutical Practice - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443069062, 9780702041877

Pharmaceutical Practice

4th Edition

Editors: Arthur Winfield Judith Rees Ian Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780702041877
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th July 2009
Page Count: 652
Description

This comprehensive book covers a wide range of subjects relevant to pharmacy practice, including communication skills, managing a business, quality assurance, dispensing, calculations, packaging, storage and labeling of medicines, sterilization, prescriptions, hospital-based services, techniques and treatments, adverse drug reactions, pharmacoeconomics, and medicines management. Features useful appendices on medical abbreviations, pharmaceutical Latin terms, weights and measures, and presentation skills.

Key Features

  • This is a core text for pharmacy practice and dispensing modules of the pharmacy curriculum
  • Covers key exam material for essential review and test preparation
  • Features a user-friendly design with clear headings, chapter summaries, helpful boxes, and key points

Table of Contents

Section 1: Pharmacy in Society

Chapter titles: Development and role of pharmacy in society: models of pharmacy practice within healthcare systems; Sociological aspects of patients and illness; Sociological aspects of treatment with drugs; Public health; Essential medicines.

Section 2: Development and maintenance of quality pharmaceutical practice

Chapter titles: Governance – an overview; Risk management; Fitness to practice and CPD; Audit; Ethics; Communication skills; Relationship with other members of the healthcare team; Record keeping.

Section 3: Access to medicines a) prescribing

Chapter titles: Introduction; The prescribing process and evidence-based medicine; Formularies; Pharmacoeconomics and drug evaluation; Complementary medicine; Routes of administration; Responding to symptoms; Information retrieval.

Section 4: Access to medicines b) dispensing

Chapter titles: Checking the prescription; Dispensing techniques (compounding and good practice); Pharmaceutical calculations; Packaging; Labelling; Sterile production areas and sterility testing; Solutions; Suspensions; Emulsions; External preparations; Suppositories and pessaries; Powders and granules; Oral unit dosage forms; Inhaled route; Parenteral products; Eye products; Specialised services; TPN and Dialysis; Radiopharmacy; Storage of medicines and waste disposal; Communication skills (advice giving).

Section 5: Pharmaceutical practice and the individual medicine–using patient

Chapter titles: Collection and delivery services; Concordane; Monitoring the patient; Services for vulnerable patients; Services for drug misusers.

Appendices

1. Medical abbreviations; 2. Latin terms and abbreviations; 3. Systems of weights and measures; 4. Presentation skills; 5. References.

Details

No. of pages:
652
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702041877

About the Editor

Arthur Winfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy, Kuwait University, Kuwait

Judith Rees

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK

Ian Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Boots Teacher/Practitioner, University of Manchester, UK

