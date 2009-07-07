Section 1: Pharmacy in Society



Chapter titles: Development and role of pharmacy in society: models of pharmacy practice within healthcare systems; Sociological aspects of patients and illness; Sociological aspects of treatment with drugs; Public health; Essential medicines.



Section 2: Development and maintenance of quality pharmaceutical practice



Chapter titles: Governance – an overview; Risk management; Fitness to practice and CPD; Audit; Ethics; Communication skills; Relationship with other members of the healthcare team; Record keeping.



Section 3: Access to medicines a) prescribing



Chapter titles: Introduction; The prescribing process and evidence-based medicine; Formularies; Pharmacoeconomics and drug evaluation; Complementary medicine; Routes of administration; Responding to symptoms; Information retrieval.



Section 4: Access to medicines b) dispensing



Chapter titles: Checking the prescription; Dispensing techniques (compounding and good practice); Pharmaceutical calculations; Packaging; Labelling; Sterile production areas and sterility testing; Solutions; Suspensions; Emulsions; External preparations; Suppositories and pessaries; Powders and granules; Oral unit dosage forms; Inhaled route; Parenteral products; Eye products; Specialised services; TPN and Dialysis; Radiopharmacy; Storage of medicines and waste disposal; Communication skills (advice giving).



Section 5: Pharmaceutical practice and the individual medicine–using patient



Chapter titles: Collection and delivery services; Concordane; Monitoring the patient; Services for vulnerable patients; Services for drug misusers.



Appendices



1. Medical abbreviations; 2. Latin terms and abbreviations; 3. Systems of weights and measures; 4. Presentation skills; 5. References.