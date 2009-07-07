Pharmaceutical Practice
4th Edition
Description
This comprehensive book covers a wide range of subjects relevant to pharmacy practice, including communication skills, managing a business, quality assurance, dispensing, calculations, packaging, storage and labeling of medicines, sterilization, prescriptions, hospital-based services, techniques and treatments, adverse drug reactions, pharmacoeconomics, and medicines management. Features useful appendices on medical abbreviations, pharmaceutical Latin terms, weights and measures, and presentation skills.
Key Features
- This is a core text for pharmacy practice and dispensing modules of the pharmacy curriculum
- Covers key exam material for essential review and test preparation
- Features a user-friendly design with clear headings, chapter summaries, helpful boxes, and key points
Table of Contents
Section 1: Pharmacy in Society
Chapter titles: Development and role of pharmacy in society: models of pharmacy practice within healthcare systems; Sociological aspects of patients and illness; Sociological aspects of treatment with drugs; Public health; Essential medicines.
Section 2: Development and maintenance of quality pharmaceutical practice
Chapter titles: Governance – an overview; Risk management; Fitness to practice and CPD; Audit; Ethics; Communication skills; Relationship with other members of the healthcare team; Record keeping.
Section 3: Access to medicines a) prescribing
Chapter titles: Introduction; The prescribing process and evidence-based medicine; Formularies; Pharmacoeconomics and drug evaluation; Complementary medicine; Routes of administration; Responding to symptoms; Information retrieval.
Section 4: Access to medicines b) dispensing
Chapter titles: Checking the prescription; Dispensing techniques (compounding and good practice); Pharmaceutical calculations; Packaging; Labelling; Sterile production areas and sterility testing; Solutions; Suspensions; Emulsions; External preparations; Suppositories and pessaries; Powders and granules; Oral unit dosage forms; Inhaled route; Parenteral products; Eye products; Specialised services; TPN and Dialysis; Radiopharmacy; Storage of medicines and waste disposal; Communication skills (advice giving).
Section 5: Pharmaceutical practice and the individual medicine–using patient
Chapter titles: Collection and delivery services; Concordane; Monitoring the patient; Services for vulnerable patients; Services for drug misusers.
Appendices
1. Medical abbreviations; 2. Latin terms and abbreviations; 3. Systems of weights and measures; 4. Presentation skills; 5. References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 652
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 7th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702041877
About the Editor
Arthur Winfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Faculty of Pharmacy, Kuwait University, Kuwait
Judith Rees
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Ian Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Boots Teacher/Practitioner, University of Manchester, UK