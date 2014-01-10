The fifth edition of Pharmaceutical Practice has been totally overhauled and restructured to bring the contents completely up to date and to reflect emerging new roles for pharmacists both within the traditional employment areas of hospital and community pharmacy, as well as other developing roles supporting the public health agenda, governance, risk management, prescribing and pharmacoeconomics. It covers a wide range of subjects relevant to pharmacy practice, including communication skills, managing a business, quality assurance, dispensing, calculations, packaging, storage and labeling of medicines, sterilization, prescriptions, hospital-based services, techniques and treatments, adverse drug reactions, cost-benefit, and medicines management.