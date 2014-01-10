Pharmaceutical Practice
5th Edition
Description
The fifth edition of Pharmaceutical Practice has been totally overhauled and restructured to bring the contents completely up to date and to reflect emerging new roles for pharmacists both within the traditional employment areas of hospital and community pharmacy, as well as other developing roles supporting the public health agenda, governance, risk management, prescribing and pharmacoeconomics. It covers a wide range of subjects relevant to pharmacy practice, including communication skills, managing a business, quality assurance, dispensing, calculations, packaging, storage and labeling of medicines, sterilization, prescriptions, hospital-based services, techniques and treatments, adverse drug reactions, cost-benefit, and medicines management.
Key Features
- Each chapter begins with Study Point and ends with Key Points to reinforce learning.
- Appendices include medical abbreviations, Latin terms and abbreviations, systems of weights and measurements, presentation skills and key references.
- Self-assessment questions for more complex areas of pharmaceutical practice.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Pharmacy practice and society
- The role of pharmacy in healthcare
- Models of pharmacy practice within healthcare systems
- Socio-behavioural aspects of health and illness
- Socio-behavioural aspects of treatment with medicines
- Pharmacy and public health
- WHO and the essential medicines concept
Section 2: Governance and good professional pharmaceutical practice
- Governance – an overview
- Risk management
- Continuing professional development and fitness to practice
- Audit
- Ethics
- Communication skills for the pharmacist
- Relationship with other members of the healthcare team
- Record keeping.
Section 3: Pharmacy prescribing and selection of medicines
- Access to medicines and prescribing - introduction
- The prescribing process and evidence-based medicine
- Formularies
- Drug evaluation and pharmacoeconomics
- Complementary/alternative medicine
- Prescribing for minor ailments
- Information retrieval
Section 4: Dispensing and related pharmaceutical practice activities
- The prescription
- Dispensing techniques (compounding and good practice)
- Pharmaceutical calculations
- Packaging
- Labelling of dispensed medicines
- Production of sterile products
- Solutions
- Suspensions
- Emulsions
- External preparations
- Suppositories and pessaries
- Powders and granules
- Oral unit dosage forms
- Inhaled route
- Parenteral products
- Ophthalmic products
- Specialized services
- Parenteral nutrition and dialysis
- Radiopharmacy
- Storage of medicines and waste disposal
- Communication skills – role of the pharmacist in giving advice and information
Section 5: Pharmacy services and monitoring the medicine-taking patient
- Collection and delivery services
- Concordance
- Monitoring the patient
- Services for vulnerable patients
- Substance use and misuse
Appendices
- Medical abbreviations
- Latin terms and abbreviations
- Systems of weights and measures
- Presentation skills
- Key references and further reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 10th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062674
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052828
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051432
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051449
About the Editor
Ian Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Boots Teacher/Practitioner, University of Manchester, UK
Jennie Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Boots Teacher Practitioner, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK