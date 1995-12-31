Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
1st Edition
An International Directory
This international directory of pharmaceutical manufacturers includes 1,046 firms in 50 countries. They are arranged alphabetically by country and company name.
In addition to name and address, other information such as telephone and fax number, and key personnel are also listed, where available.
Completing the directory, is a listing of 124 Contract Manufacturers in 19 countries of ethical and/or non-prescription pharmaceuticals. These are arranged alphabetically by country and company name.
Purchasers and manufacturers of pharmaceutical products.
Part I: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada Chile China Colombia Denmark Egypt Ethiopia Finland France Germany Greece Guatemala Hong Kong Hungary India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Korea Malaysia Mexico Monaco Netherlands Nigeria Norway Pakistan Paraguay Peru Phillipines Poland Portugal Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Spain Sweden Switzerland Syria Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Venezuela
Part II: Contract Packagers of Pharmaceuticals Argentina Australia Brazil Canada Cyprus France India Israel Italy Japan Korea Malaysia Malta Singapore Spain Switzerland Thailand United Kingdom United States
No. of pages: 298
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
- Published:
- 31st December 1995
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513841
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518556
David D. Braun
Interactive Consulting, Inc.