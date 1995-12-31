This international directory of pharmaceutical manufacturers includes 1,046 firms in 50 countries. They are arranged alphabetically by country and company name.

In addition to name and address, other information such as telephone and fax number, and key personnel are also listed, where available.

Completing the directory, is a listing of 124 Contract Manufacturers in 19 countries of ethical and/or non-prescription pharmaceuticals. These are arranged alphabetically by country and company name.