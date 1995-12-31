Pharmaceutical Manufacturers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513841, 9780815518556

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

1st Edition

An International Directory

Authors: David D. Braun
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513841
eBook ISBN: 9780815518556
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1995
Page Count: 298
Description

This international directory of pharmaceutical manufacturers includes 1,046 firms in 50 countries. They are arranged alphabetically by country and company name.

In addition to name and address, other information such as telephone and fax number, and key personnel are also listed, where available.

Completing the directory, is a listing of 124 Contract Manufacturers in 19 countries of ethical and/or non-prescription pharmaceuticals. These are arranged alphabetically by country and company name.

Readership

Purchasers and manufacturers of pharmaceutical products.

Table of Contents

Part I: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada Chile China Colombia Denmark Egypt Ethiopia Finland France Germany Greece Guatemala Hong Kong Hungary India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Korea Malaysia Mexico Monaco Netherlands Nigeria Norway Pakistan Paraguay Peru Phillipines Poland Portugal Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Spain Sweden Switzerland Syria Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Venezuela

Part II: Contract Packagers of Pharmaceuticals Argentina Australia Brazil Canada Cyprus France India Israel Italy Japan Korea Malaysia Malta Singapore Spain Switzerland Thailand United Kingdom United States

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1995
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513841
eBook ISBN:
9780815518556

About the Author

David D. Braun

Affiliations and Expertise

Interactive Consulting, Inc.

