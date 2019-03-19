Pharmaceutical Care in Digital Revolution
1st Edition
Insights Towards Circular Innovation
Description
Pharmaceutical Care in Digital Revolution demonstrates how blending human and digital pharmaceutical care can establish optimal Apothecary Intelligence (AI). Organized into four parts, it examines digital health advances that will synergize the pharmaceutical care process and prepares stakeholders for a dynamic future, fueled with innovation. Beginning with the global picture on health care systems, patients’ expectations, and current pharmaceutical care practices, the book covers details of relevant digital technologies as well as compliance, ethical, educational, and cultural aspects to take successful steps towards digital pharmaceutical care. The text includes links to lectures and technology facts, tutorials on how to implement advances in your own working environment, and examples of stakeholders who are successful in building synergy between digital and pharma.
Pharmaceutical Care in Digital Revolution is a practical resource to equip pharmaceutical care stakeholders, such as pharmacists, physicians, pharmacy technicians, and students as well as those in surrounding ecosystems like payers or regulators. It is a crucial reference to understand how technological innovation is changing the paradigm in which we provide current and future pharmaceutical care and how to keep it accessible, affordable, and sustainable.
Key Features
- Learn about advances in digital health technology and apply them as a change leader to create circular pharmaceutical care
- Provides insights on future pharmaceutical care and implement essential conditions to create the best outlook for patients
- Access links, QR codes, and explanatory animations as educational material to the book
Readership
All stakeholders involved in executing and optimizing future pharmaceutical care pathways which includes pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, academia, physicians, pharmaceutical companies, supply chain providers, payers, policy makers, patients and health tech providers
Table of Contents
Introduction by Claudia Rijcken
Executive Summary by Claudia Rijcken
Nine Future Thoughts for the Day After Tomorrow by Claudia Rijcken
About the Authors and Disclosure of Conflicts of Interest by Claudia Rijcken
Thank You and Acknowledgements by Claudia Rijcken
Foreword: Technology vs. Humanity by Gerd Leonard
Why: Global Healthcare Systems Under Pressure
1. Oxygen Required by Claudia Rijcken
2. Innovation Biotopes Required by Paul Louis Iske
3. Value Based Healthcare Forestry by Claudia Rijcken
4. Outcome-Based Hunting Grounds by Claudia Rijcken
5. #patientsincluded™ Botany by Claudia Rijcken
6. Scenery of Pharmaceutical Care by Claudia Rijcken
What: Digital Advances to Innovate Pharmaceutical Care Journeys
7. Abiotic Digital Health Technologies by Claudia Rijcken
8. Data Outback of an Internet of (Pharma) Things by Claudia Rijcken
9. Jungle of Health Apps by Claudia Rijcken
10. Rainforests of Wearables and Insideables by Claudia Rijcken
11. Sequoias of Artificial Intelligence by Claudia Rijcken
12. Pharmbot Canopies by Claudia Rijcken
13. Savanna of Virtual, Augmented, and Mixed Reality by Claudia Rijcken
14. Blockchain Taiga by Claudia Rijcken
15. Digital Therapeutic Mangroves by Claudia Rijcken
16. Digitial Vegetation Beyond 2024 by Claudia Rijcken
How: Conditions to Drive Combinatoric Pharma-Digital Innovation
17. Healthlands of Digital Health Compliance by Rob Peters and Barry Meesters
18. Ethical Practice: Fostering Trees of Life by Wilma Gottgens
19. Educational Biome by Claudia Rijcken
How: What to do Tomorrow as a Pharaceutical Care Leader
20. Digital by Design: Effective Future Oxygen Supply by Claudia Rijcken
21. Hayfields of High-Performance Cultural Transformation by Paul Rulkens
Final Discussion: Circular Pharmaceutical Care by Claudia Rijcken
List of Abbreviations
References
Appendix 1 - Overview of Referred Laws, Legistrations, and Standards in Chapter 17 by Rob Peters & Barry Meesters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 363
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128176399
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176382
About the Editor
Claudia Rijcken
Claudia has an educational background as a pharmacist and obtained a PhD in Pharmacoepidemiology and a Master in Health Administration (eMBA). After 7 years in managing community pharmacy roles, she moved into clinical drug development and served for 7 years in roles of increasing global responsibility at Organon and Novartis. In the half a decade afterwards, she acted within Novartis internationally in leadership roles in Patient Access, Key Account Management and Public Affairs. She developed had a growing ambition to build more synergy between value-driven pharmaceutical care and the use of digital health technology and invested in learning about Business Development and Health Technology at Erasmus University Rotterdam and MIT Sloan and moved into a Region Europe Digital Innovation role within Novartis. In parallel, Claudia has been a mentor and strategic advisor for various digital health start-ups at the Brightlands Innovation Factory, acts as a volunteer for different (health) charity organizations and is a member of the World Healthcare Forum Advisory Board. Currently, Claudia is the founder of the startup PHARMACAREdotAI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Industrial Pharmacist, Novartis Pharma
Reviews
"Pharmaceutical Care in Digital Revolution is a must-read for pharmacists practicing in hospitals or community pharmacies, students, and health researchers active in the field of (clinical) pharmacy who are interested in the use of technology to advance our field."--European Society of Clinical Pharmacy
"With a doubling healthcare demand and a fixed or even declining budget, we’ll never be able to cope with the burden of work we’re facing. Migrating routines with help of technology, assisting patients to collect more data themselves and shifting from treatment to prevention we might be able to stop this cost epidemic. Coming from the age of scaling efficiency we are now stepping into the era of scaling opportunities and learning. Working towards a new paradigm in pharmacy this book guides, teases, informs and teaches about the segway into circular pharmaceutical care." --Lucien Engelen, Global Strategist Digital Health, Deloitte Center for the Edge, Amsterdam - Netherlands
"Pharmacists are having and will be having an important role to drive digital innovation for the benefit of patients as well as the society. There is a lot of demand for clarity, support and education about digital impact in healthcare from patients, caregivers and many more. This is a big challenge, but a great opportunity at the same time. This book will help pharmacists and interacting professions to very well prepare for this new responsibility. It is an excellent source for getting closest to new digital trends and their expected impact on the way pharmacists will interact with people and society. The book is energizing to support and leverage the digital evolution. A great starting point for every pharmacist to creatively think about their role in a digitalizing future." --Herbert Altmann, Region Europe Head Digital Innovation - Novartis Basel - Switzerland
"This book is essential for all pharmacists who want to lead in the digital revolution. The pharmacy profession has always evolved. Changes are now faster, broader and deeper than ever. Thanks to technology, the patient is even more in the center of health systems, receiving better, more efficient and more convenient care in their day to day regular routine. Thus, future skills required for pharmacists will be different from today. Pharmacists are professionals that are expected to keep the ethical balance between technology and humanity. Being informed by an increasing number of digital data, they drive patient outcomes by optimal human pharmaceutical care. This book not only prepares for the day after tomorrow but also greatly inspires by the examples given." --Jaime Antonio Acosta Gómez, Community Pharmacist and immediate past ExCO Member CPS of FIP (International Pharmacy Association) - Spain