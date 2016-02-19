Pharmaceutical Aspects of Cancer Chemotherapy tackles the concerns in drug formulation and delivery in chemotherapy. The book is comprised of six chapters that cover the physicochemical properties, handling, and administration of chemotherapy drugs. The text first covers the absorption and distribution of anticancer drugs, and then proceeds to covering cytotoxic drug delivery. Next, the book tackles drug interactions with cytotoxic agents. Chapter 4 talks about handling cytotoxic drugs, while Chapter 5 deals with the stability of solutions of anticancer drugs. The last chapter discusses the development and production of cytotoxic drug formulation. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners dealing with the research and treatment of cancer.