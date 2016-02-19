Pharmaceutical Aspects of Cancer Chemotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750616584, 9781483141145

Pharmaceutical Aspects of Cancer Chemotherapy

1st Edition

Topics in Pharmacy

Editors: A. T. Florence E. G. Salole
eBook ISBN: 9781483141145
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th August 1993
Page Count: 152
Description

Pharmaceutical Aspects of Cancer Chemotherapy tackles the concerns in drug formulation and delivery in chemotherapy. The book is comprised of six chapters that cover the physicochemical properties, handling, and administration of chemotherapy drugs. The text first covers the absorption and distribution of anticancer drugs, and then proceeds to covering cytotoxic drug delivery. Next, the book tackles drug interactions with cytotoxic agents. Chapter 4 talks about handling cytotoxic drugs, while Chapter 5 deals with the stability of solutions of anticancer drugs. The last chapter discusses the development and production of cytotoxic drug formulation. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners dealing with the research and treatment of cancer.

Table of Contents


Series Preface

Preface

Contributors

1 Absorption and Distribution of Anticancer Drugs

2 Cytotoxic Drug Delivery

3 Drug Interactions with Cytotoxic Agents

4 Handling Cytotoxic Drugs

5 Stability of Solutions of Anticancer Drugs

6 Development and Production of Cytotoxic Drug

Formulations for Phase I Trials

Index


Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141145

About the Editor

A. T. Florence

E. G. Salole

