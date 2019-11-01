Pharmaceutical Applications of Dendrimers explores the applications of dendrimers in the solubilization of hydrophobic active ingredients, drug delivery, gene delivery, imaging, diagnosis and photodynamic therapy. The book discusses the diagnostic applications of dendrimers, including their use as MRI contrast agents and in the imaging of diseased areas. In addition, the anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antiviral properties of PPI and PAMAM are also covered, along with a discussion on photosensitizers, such as rose Bengal and protoporphyrin IX that have been delivered using PAMAM and PPI dendrimers for the treatment of cancer.

This book is an important research reference for those who want to learn more about the development of dendrimer-based solutions for drug delivery.