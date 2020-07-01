Pharmaceutical Analysis
5th Edition
A Textbook for Pharmacy Students and Pharmaceutical Chemists
Authors: David Watson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702078071
Paperback ISBN: 9780702078088
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 480
Details
About the Author
David Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Strathclyde Institute of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK
