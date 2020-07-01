Pharmaceutical Analysis - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702078071

Pharmaceutical Analysis

5th Edition

A Textbook for Pharmacy Students and Pharmaceutical Chemists

Authors: David Watson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702078071
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 480
Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Paperback ISBN:
Paperback ISBN:
About the Author

David Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Strathclyde Institute of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK

