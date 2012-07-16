Pharmaceutical Analysis
3rd Edition
A Textbook for Pharmacy Students and Pharmaceutical Chemists
Description
This introductory text highlights the most important aspects of a wide range of techniques used in the control of the quality of pharmaceuticals. Written with the needs of the student in mind, this clear, practical guide includes self-testing sections with arithmetical examples and tests to help students brush up on their arithmetical skills in an applied context.
Key Features
Features
- Includes worked calculations to demonstrate mathematics in use for pharmaceutical analysis.
- Focuses on key points rather than a large number of facts to help readers really understand the field as well as pass exams.
- Includes self-assessment, focussing on simple arithmetical calculation results from analytical data.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Control of the quality of analytical methods
Chapter 2 Physical and chemical properties of drug molecules
Chapter 3 Titrimetic and chemical analysis methods by RuAngelie Edrada-Ebel
Chapter 4 Ultraviolet and visible spectroscopy
Chapter 5 Infrared spectrophotometry
Chapter 6 Atomic spectrophotometry
Chapter 7 Molecular emission spectroscopy
Chapter 8 Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy
Chapter 9 Mass spectrometry
Chapter 10 Chromatographic theory
Chapter 11 Gas chromatography
Chapter 12 High-pressure liquid chromatography
Chapter 13 Thin-layer chromatography
Chapter 14 High-performance capillary electrophoresis
Chapter 15 Extraction methods in pharmaceutical analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 16th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051296
About the Author
David Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Strathclyde Institute of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK