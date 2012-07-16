Pharmaceutical Analysis - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702046216, 9780702051296

Pharmaceutical Analysis

3rd Edition

A Textbook for Pharmacy Students and Pharmaceutical Chemists

Authors: David Watson
eBook ISBN: 9780702051296
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th July 2012
Page Count: 440
Description

This introductory text highlights the most important aspects of a wide range of techniques used in the control of the quality of pharmaceuticals. Written with the needs of the student in mind, this clear, practical guide includes self-testing sections with arithmetical examples and tests to help students brush up on their arithmetical skills in an applied context.

Key Features

Features

  • Includes worked calculations to demonstrate mathematics in use for pharmaceutical analysis.

  • Focuses on key points rather than a large number of facts to help readers really understand the field as well as pass exams.

  • Includes self-assessment, focussing on simple arithmetical calculation results from analytical data.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Control of the quality of analytical methods
Chapter 2 Physical and chemical properties of drug molecules
Chapter 3 Titrimetic and chemical analysis methods by RuAngelie Edrada-Ebel
Chapter 4 Ultraviolet and visible spectroscopy
Chapter 5 Infrared spectrophotometry

Chapter 6 Atomic spectrophotometry
Chapter 7 Molecular emission spectroscopy
Chapter 8 Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy
Chapter 9 Mass spectrometry
Chapter 10 Chromatographic theory
Chapter 11 Gas chromatography
Chapter 12 High-pressure liquid chromatography
Chapter 13 Thin-layer chromatography
Chapter 14 High-performance capillary electrophoresis
Chapter 15 Extraction methods in pharmaceutical analysis

About the Author

David Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Strathclyde Institute of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK

