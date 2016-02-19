Phagocytosis—past and future - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124000506, 9780323144698

Phagocytosis—past and future

1st Edition

Editors: Liana Bolis
eBook ISBN: 9780323144698
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Phagocytosis—Past and Future is a collection of contributions by investigators who met in the Province of Messina, Sicily, in October 1980 to discuss the functions of phagocytic leukocytes in the host-parasite relationship. The topics discussed are largely in the areas of cell biology, cellular immunology, and biochemistry. They ranged from aspects of cellular movement and the ingestion process per se, to definition of substances that affect the function of phagocytic leukocytes and the nature of cidal mechanisms at the molecular level.
This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 33 chapters and begins with an overview of Ilya Ilich Metchnikoff's life as well as his scientific contributions, particularly in the area of bacteriology and his research on mesodermal amoeboid cells. The next chapters focus on the mechanism of phagocytosis, with reference to aspects of cell membrane, cell movement, and ingestion. The reader is methodically introduced to the biochemical aspects of phagocytosis, from molecular modulations to energetics, oxygen radicals, and enzymes. The discussion then shifts to macrophages, their function in antigen recognition, receptor-mediated endocytosis in macrophage cell hybrids, and the role of phagocytosis in macrophage activation. The remaining chapters examine the cidal mechanisms of phagocytic leukocytes and aspects of inflammation. This book will be of interest to scientists and researchers in fields such as biology, biochemistry, immunology, pathology, pharmacology, and physiology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Historical Introduction

Metchnikoffs Life and Scientific Contributions in Historical Perspective

2. Phagocytosis: Aspects of Cell Membrane, Cell Movement, and Ingestion Mechanism

The Mechanism of Phagocytosis

Electrophysiological Properties of Macrophages and Macrophage-Like Cells

Early Consequences of Neutrophil Activation and Their Association with Degranulation

Specific Receptors and Transmethylation Reactions Are Required for Leukocyte Chemotaxis

Chemotactic Factors: Locomotory Hormones

3. Some Biochemical Concomitants of Phagocytosis: Molecular Modulations, Energetics, Oxygen Radicals, Enzymes, and Their Cytological Locales Arachidonic Acid Metabolism in Leukocytes

Arachidonic Acid Metabolism in HL60 Granulocytes

Creatine Kinase and Its Isoenzymes in Leukocytes

The Production of Superoxide by Neutrophils

The Respiratory Burst in Phagocytic Leukocytes

Super oxide-Producing Oxidases in Guinea Pig Neutrophils: Collaboration in the Respiratory Burst

A Cytochemical Approach to the Function of Phagocytic Leukocytes

4. Macrophages: Recognition, Receptors, and Aspects of "Activation"

Macrophage Function in Antigen Recognition

Phagocytosis—Modes of Particle Recognition and Stimulation by Natural Peptides

Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis in Macrophage Cell Hybrids

Remote Control of Macrophage Activation: Influence of a Nonspecific Inflammation

A T Lymphocyte Hybridoma Which Generates MIF/MAF

Role of Phagocytosis in Macrophage Activation

A Role of Complement Proteins in the Stimulation of Human Mononuclear Phagocytes

Constituents of Cell Surfaces That Regulate Activation of the Human Alternative Complement Pathway

Hydrogen Peroxide Secretion by Macrophages as a Marker of Activation and a Mediator of Cytolysis: Role of Tumor Cell Antioxidant Defenses

Biochemical Characteristics of Macrophages in Different Functional States

5. Function: Cidal Mechanisms of Phagocytic Leukocytes Requirement of Membrane Stimulation for Intracellular Killing

Lysosome Fusion Responses of Macrophages to Infection: Behavior and Significance

Cidal Mechanisms and Their Dependence on Hydrogen Peroxide

Oxidative Events Associated with Microbicidal Activity in Phagocytic Cells

Role of Activated Macrophages in Resistance to Rickettsial Infections

Macrophages as Mediators of Immunosuppression in African Trypanosomiasis

6. Aspects of Inflammation

Role of Neutrophil Lysosomal Granules in the Evolution of the Inflammatory Response

Plasma Proteins and Cells in Inflammation

Seastar Factor (SSF): Effects on Vertebrate Inflammation and Experimental Corneal Neovascularization

Disease Processes in Seastars: A Metchnikovian Challenge

Index

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144698

About the Editor

Liana Bolis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.