Phagocytosis—past and future
1st Edition
Description
Phagocytosis—Past and Future is a collection of contributions by investigators who met in the Province of Messina, Sicily, in October 1980 to discuss the functions of phagocytic leukocytes in the host-parasite relationship. The topics discussed are largely in the areas of cell biology, cellular immunology, and biochemistry. They ranged from aspects of cellular movement and the ingestion process per se, to definition of substances that affect the function of phagocytic leukocytes and the nature of cidal mechanisms at the molecular level.
This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 33 chapters and begins with an overview of Ilya Ilich Metchnikoff's life as well as his scientific contributions, particularly in the area of bacteriology and his research on mesodermal amoeboid cells. The next chapters focus on the mechanism of phagocytosis, with reference to aspects of cell membrane, cell movement, and ingestion. The reader is methodically introduced to the biochemical aspects of phagocytosis, from molecular modulations to energetics, oxygen radicals, and enzymes. The discussion then shifts to macrophages, their function in antigen recognition, receptor-mediated endocytosis in macrophage cell hybrids, and the role of phagocytosis in macrophage activation. The remaining chapters examine the cidal mechanisms of phagocytic leukocytes and aspects of inflammation. This book will be of interest to scientists and researchers in fields such as biology, biochemistry, immunology, pathology, pharmacology, and physiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Historical Introduction
Metchnikoffs Life and Scientific Contributions in Historical Perspective
2. Phagocytosis: Aspects of Cell Membrane, Cell Movement, and Ingestion Mechanism
The Mechanism of Phagocytosis
Electrophysiological Properties of Macrophages and Macrophage-Like Cells
Early Consequences of Neutrophil Activation and Their Association with Degranulation
Specific Receptors and Transmethylation Reactions Are Required for Leukocyte Chemotaxis
Chemotactic Factors: Locomotory Hormones
3. Some Biochemical Concomitants of Phagocytosis: Molecular Modulations, Energetics, Oxygen Radicals, Enzymes, and Their Cytological Locales Arachidonic Acid Metabolism in Leukocytes
Arachidonic Acid Metabolism in HL60 Granulocytes
Creatine Kinase and Its Isoenzymes in Leukocytes
The Production of Superoxide by Neutrophils
The Respiratory Burst in Phagocytic Leukocytes
Super oxide-Producing Oxidases in Guinea Pig Neutrophils: Collaboration in the Respiratory Burst
A Cytochemical Approach to the Function of Phagocytic Leukocytes
4. Macrophages: Recognition, Receptors, and Aspects of "Activation"
Macrophage Function in Antigen Recognition
Phagocytosis—Modes of Particle Recognition and Stimulation by Natural Peptides
Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis in Macrophage Cell Hybrids
Remote Control of Macrophage Activation: Influence of a Nonspecific Inflammation
A T Lymphocyte Hybridoma Which Generates MIF/MAF
Role of Phagocytosis in Macrophage Activation
A Role of Complement Proteins in the Stimulation of Human Mononuclear Phagocytes
Constituents of Cell Surfaces That Regulate Activation of the Human Alternative Complement Pathway
Hydrogen Peroxide Secretion by Macrophages as a Marker of Activation and a Mediator of Cytolysis: Role of Tumor Cell Antioxidant Defenses
Biochemical Characteristics of Macrophages in Different Functional States
5. Function: Cidal Mechanisms of Phagocytic Leukocytes Requirement of Membrane Stimulation for Intracellular Killing
Lysosome Fusion Responses of Macrophages to Infection: Behavior and Significance
Cidal Mechanisms and Their Dependence on Hydrogen Peroxide
Oxidative Events Associated with Microbicidal Activity in Phagocytic Cells
Role of Activated Macrophages in Resistance to Rickettsial Infections
Macrophages as Mediators of Immunosuppression in African Trypanosomiasis
6. Aspects of Inflammation
Role of Neutrophil Lysosomal Granules in the Evolution of the Inflammatory Response
Plasma Proteins and Cells in Inflammation
Seastar Factor (SSF): Effects on Vertebrate Inflammation and Experimental Corneal Neovascularization
Disease Processes in Seastars: A Metchnikovian Challenge
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144698