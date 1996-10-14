Phage Display of Peptides and Proteins
1st Edition
A Laboratory Manual
Description
Both novices and experts will benefit from this insightful step-by-step discussion of phage display protocols.
Phage Display of Peptides and Proteins: A Laboratory Manual reviews the literature and outlines the strategies for maximizing the successful application of phage display technology to one's research. It contains the most up-to-date protocols for preparing peptide affinity reagents, monclonal antibodies, and evolved proteins.
Key Features
- Prepared by experts in the field
- Provides proven laboratory protocols, troubleshooting, and tips
- Includes maps, sequences, and sample data
- Contains extensive and up-to-date references
Table of Contents
Foreword. Biology of the Filamentous Bacteriophage. Principles and Applications of Phage Display. Vectros for Phage Display. Construction of Random Peptide Libraries in Bacteriophage. Construction and Screening of Antibody Display Libraries. Phagemeid-Displayed Peptide Libraries. Phage Libraries Displaying Random Peptides. Derived Form a Target Sequence. Display and Selection of Proteins on Genetic Packages. A Cdna Cloning System Based on Filamentous Phage: Selection and Enrichment of Functional Gene Products By Protein/Ligand Interactions Made Possible By Linkage of Recogntion and Replication Functions. Multicombinational Libraries and Combinational Infection: Practical Considerations for Vector Design. Use of Filamentous Virus Particles as Immunogens. Screening Phage Displayed Random Peptide Libraries. Phage Display Factors Affecting Planning Efficieny. Preparation of Second Generation Phage Libraries. Nonradioactive Sequencing of Random Peptide Recombinant Phage. Measurement of Peptide Binding Affinities Using Fluorescence Polarization.
Details
No. of pages: 344
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 14th October 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538709
About the Editor
Brian Kay
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.
Jill Winter
John McCafferty
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge Antibody Technology, The Science Park, Melbourn, U.K.