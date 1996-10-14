Phage Display of Peptides and Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124023802, 9780080538709

Phage Display of Peptides and Proteins

1st Edition

A Laboratory Manual

Editors: Brian Kay Jill Winter John McCafferty
eBook ISBN: 9780080538709
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 1996
Page Count: 344
Description

Both novices and experts will benefit from this insightful step-by-step discussion of phage display protocols.
Phage Display of Peptides and Proteins: A Laboratory Manual reviews the literature and outlines the strategies for maximizing the successful application of phage display technology to one's research. It contains the most up-to-date protocols for preparing peptide affinity reagents, monclonal antibodies, and evolved proteins.

Key Features

  • Prepared by experts in the field
  • Provides proven laboratory protocols, troubleshooting, and tips
  • Includes maps, sequences, and sample data
  • Contains extensive and up-to-date references

Table of Contents

Foreword. Biology of the Filamentous Bacteriophage. Principles and Applications of Phage Display. Vectros for Phage Display. Construction of Random Peptide Libraries in Bacteriophage. Construction and Screening of Antibody Display Libraries. Phagemeid-Displayed Peptide Libraries. Phage Libraries Displaying Random Peptides. Derived Form a Target Sequence. Display and Selection of Proteins on Genetic Packages. A Cdna Cloning System Based on Filamentous Phage: Selection and Enrichment of Functional Gene Products By Protein/Ligand Interactions Made Possible By Linkage of Recogntion and Replication Functions. Multicombinational Libraries and Combinational Infection: Practical Considerations for Vector Design. Use of Filamentous Virus Particles as Immunogens. Screening Phage Displayed Random Peptide Libraries. Phage Display Factors Affecting Planning Efficieny. Preparation of Second Generation Phage Libraries. Nonradioactive Sequencing of Random Peptide Recombinant Phage. Measurement of Peptide Binding Affinities Using Fluorescence Polarization.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538709

About the Editor

Brian Kay

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.

Jill Winter

John McCafferty

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge Antibody Technology, The Science Park, Melbourn, U.K.

