Ph Measurements
1st Edition
Description
pH Measurements is a seven-chapter simplified text on obtaining a high degree of accuracy in practical pH measurement.
The introductory chapter of this book relates the principles of pH measurements to the actual measurement. This chapter specifically tackles the factors involved in the measurement and what magnitude of effect does each factor have on the measurement. These topics are followed by discussions on the components of pH equipment and technique, including the electrodes and buffers. A chapter considers the general approach of pH measurements and illustrates with examples of some common difficult samples. The concluding chapter shows the isolation and correction a pH equipment malfunction. pH equipment operators and users will find this book rewarding.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Principles of pH Measurements
1.1 Defining pH
1.2 Activity versus Concentration
1.3 pH Scale
1.4 pH Measuring System
1.5 Potential Error
Chapter 2 The pH Meter
2.1 Basic pH Meter Circuitry
2.2 Readout
2.3 Temperature
2.4 Calibration
2.5 Other Functions
2.6 Types of Meters
2.7 Performance Specifications
Chapter 3 Electrodes
3.1 Glass Electrodes
3.2 Reference Electrodes
3.3 Combination Electrodes
3.4 Electrode Selection
3.5 Storage of Electrodes
Chapter 4 Standard Solutions (Buffers)
4.1 Characteristics
4.2 Buffer Composition-Primary
4.3 Other Buffers
4.4 Special Buffers
4.5 Verification of a Buffer
Chapter 5 pH Measurement Technique
5.1 Rinsing
5.2 Stirring
5.3 Response
5.4 Temperature
5.5 Sequence of Operation
5.6 Operational Precautions
5.7 Factors of Accuracy
5.8 Recommendations for Accurate pH Measurements
Chapter 6 Applications
6.1 General Approach
6.2 Difficult Samples
Chapter 7 Troubleshooting
7.1 pH Meter Test
7.2 Glass Electrode Test
7.3 Reference Electrode Test
7.4 System Comparison
7.5 Conclusion
Appendix Tables of Data
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th February 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160605