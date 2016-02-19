pH Measurements is a seven-chapter simplified text on obtaining a high degree of accuracy in practical pH measurement.

The introductory chapter of this book relates the principles of pH measurements to the actual measurement. This chapter specifically tackles the factors involved in the measurement and what magnitude of effect does each factor have on the measurement. These topics are followed by discussions on the components of pH equipment and technique, including the electrodes and buffers. A chapter considers the general approach of pH measurements and illustrates with examples of some common difficult samples. The concluding chapter shows the isolation and correction a pH equipment malfunction. pH equipment operators and users will find this book rewarding.