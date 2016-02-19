Ph Measurements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127451503, 9780323160605

Ph Measurements

1st Edition

Authors: C Westcott
eBook ISBN: 9780323160605
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1978
Page Count: 184
Description

pH Measurements is a seven-chapter simplified text on obtaining a high degree of accuracy in practical pH measurement.
The introductory chapter of this book relates the principles of pH measurements to the actual measurement. This chapter specifically tackles the factors involved in the measurement and what magnitude of effect does each factor have on the measurement. These topics are followed by discussions on the components of pH equipment and technique, including the electrodes and buffers. A chapter considers the general approach of pH measurements and illustrates with examples of some common difficult samples. The concluding chapter shows the isolation and correction a pH equipment malfunction. pH equipment operators and users will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Principles of pH Measurements

1.1 Defining pH

1.2 Activity versus Concentration

1.3 pH Scale

1.4 pH Measuring System

1.5 Potential Error

Chapter 2 The pH Meter

2.1 Basic pH Meter Circuitry

2.2 Readout

2.3 Temperature

2.4 Calibration

2.5 Other Functions

2.6 Types of Meters

2.7 Performance Specifications

Chapter 3 Electrodes

3.1 Glass Electrodes

3.2 Reference Electrodes

3.3 Combination Electrodes

3.4 Electrode Selection

3.5 Storage of Electrodes

Chapter 4 Standard Solutions (Buffers)

4.1 Characteristics

4.2 Buffer Composition-Primary

4.3 Other Buffers

4.4 Special Buffers

4.5 Verification of a Buffer

Chapter 5 pH Measurement Technique

5.1 Rinsing

5.2 Stirring

5.3 Response

5.4 Temperature

5.5 Sequence of Operation

5.6 Operational Precautions

5.7 Factors of Accuracy

5.8 Recommendations for Accurate pH Measurements

Chapter 6 Applications

6.1 General Approach

6.2 Difficult Samples

Chapter 7 Troubleshooting

7.1 pH Meter Test

7.2 Glass Electrode Test

7.3 Reference Electrode Test

7.4 System Comparison

7.5 Conclusion

Appendix Tables of Data

Glossary

Index


