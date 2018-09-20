PGPR Amelioration in Sustainable Agriculture
1st Edition
Food Security and Environmental Management
Description
PGPR Amelioration in Sustainable Agriculture: Food Security and Environmental Management explores the growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) that are indigenous to soil and plant rhizosphere. These microorganisms have significant potential as important tools for sustainable agriculture. PGPR enhance the growth of root systems and often control certain plant pathogens. As PGPR amelioration is a fascinating subject, is multidisciplinary in nature, and concerns scientists involved in plant heath and plant protection, this book is an ideal resource that emphasizes the current trends of, and probable future of, PGPR developments. Chapters incorporate both theoretical and practical aspects and may serve as baseline information for future research.
This book will be useful to students, teachers and researchers, both in universities and research institutes, especially working in areas of agricultural microbiology, plant pathology and agronomy.
Key Features
- Presents new concepts and current development in PGPR research and evaluates the implications for sustainable productivity
- Describes the role of multi-omics approaches in establishing an understanding of plant–microbe interactions that help plants optimize abiotic stresses
- Incorporates both theoretical and practical aspects, and will serve as a baseline for future research
Readership
Researchers in applied agricultural biotechnology, microbiology and soil science, and also for industry personnel in these areas
Table of Contents
- Ecology and diversity of plant growth promoting rhizobacteria in agricultural landscape
2. Molecular basis of plant–microbe interaction
3. Plant growth is promoting rhizobacteria: Application in Biofertilizers and Biocontrol of phytopathogens
4. PGPR Bioelicitors: ISR and proteomic perspective on biocontrol
5. Amelioration of salinity stress by PGPR: IAA deaminase and ROS scavenging enzymes activity
6. PGPR perspective in Drought tolerance: role of osmolytes, growth hormones
7. Advances in the application of plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria in phytoremediation of xenobiotic componds
8. Perspectives and challenges of PGPR application for sustainable agriculture
9. Microbial patents and Intellectual Property Rights
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 20th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128160190
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158791
About the Editor
Amit Kishore Singh
Dr. Amit Kishore Singh, obtained his doctoral degree in Botany from Banaras Hindu University, then after gained post-doc experience from Agricultural Research Organization, Israel. Currently, he is working as an Assistant Professor (Botany Department) in Kamla Nehru P. G. College, Raebareli, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Botany Department,Kamla Nehru P. G. College, Raebareli, India
Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar, Visiting Scientist, Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel He completed his doctoral degree in Biotechnology from Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India and currently working as Visiting Scientist in Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel. His research interest includes plant-microbe interactions, Endophytic microorganism, sustainable agriculture and microbial biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Pawan Kumar Singh
Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh is currently Honorary Scientist of Indian National Science Academy (INSA) at the Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. Since past 50 years he has been actively engaged in research, research management and administrative positions like vice-chancellor, C.S. Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur; Director, Project Director, Joint Director (research) at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and Central Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, India
Affiliations and Expertise
INSA Honorary Scientist, Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India