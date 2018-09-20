PGPR Amelioration in Sustainable Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128158791, 9780128160190

PGPR Amelioration in Sustainable Agriculture

1st Edition

Food Security and Environmental Management

Editors: Amit Kishore Singh Ajay Kumar Pawan Kumar Singh
eBook ISBN: 9780128160190
Paperback ISBN: 9780128158791
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th September 2018
Page Count: 284
Description

PGPR Amelioration in Sustainable Agriculture: Food Security and Environmental Management explores the growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) that are indigenous to soil and plant rhizosphere. These microorganisms have significant potential as important tools for sustainable agriculture. PGPR enhance the growth of root systems and often control certain plant pathogens. As PGPR amelioration is a fascinating subject, is multidisciplinary in nature, and concerns scientists involved in plant heath and plant protection, this book is an ideal resource that emphasizes the current trends of, and probable future of, PGPR developments. Chapters incorporate both theoretical and practical aspects and may serve as baseline information for future research.

This book will be useful to students, teachers and researchers, both in universities and research institutes, especially working in areas of agricultural microbiology, plant pathology and agronomy.

Key Features

  • Presents new concepts and current development in PGPR research and evaluates the implications for sustainable productivity
  • Describes the role of multi-omics approaches in establishing an understanding of plant–microbe interactions that help plants optimize abiotic stresses
  • Incorporates both theoretical and practical aspects, and will serve as a baseline for future research

Readership

Researchers in applied agricultural biotechnology, microbiology and soil science, and also for industry personnel in these areas

Table of Contents

  1. Ecology and diversity of plant growth promoting rhizobacteria in agricultural landscape
    2. Molecular basis of plant–microbe interaction
    3. Plant growth is promoting rhizobacteria: Application in Biofertilizers and Biocontrol of phytopathogens
    4. PGPR Bioelicitors: ISR and proteomic perspective on biocontrol
    5. Amelioration of salinity stress by PGPR: IAA deaminase and ROS scavenging enzymes activity
    6. PGPR perspective in Drought tolerance: role of osmolytes, growth hormones
    7. Advances in the application of plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria in phytoremediation of xenobiotic componds
    8. Perspectives and challenges of PGPR application for sustainable agriculture
    9. Microbial patents and Intellectual Property Rights

Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128160190
Paperback ISBN:
9780128158791

About the Editor

Amit Kishore Singh

Dr. Amit Kishore Singh, obtained his doctoral degree in Botany from Banaras Hindu University, then after gained post-doc experience from Agricultural Research Organization, Israel. Currently, he is working as an Assistant Professor (Botany Department) in Kamla Nehru P. G. College, Raebareli, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Botany Department,Kamla Nehru P. G. College, Raebareli, India

Ajay Kumar

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Visiting Scientist, Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel He completed his doctoral degree in Biotechnology from Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India and currently working as Visiting Scientist in Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani centre, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel. His research interest includes plant-microbe interactions, Endophytic microorganism, sustainable agriculture and microbial biotechnology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India

Pawan Kumar Singh

Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh is currently Honorary Scientist of Indian National Science Academy (INSA) at the Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. Since past 50 years he has been actively engaged in research, research management and administrative positions like vice-chancellor, C.S. Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur; Director, Project Director, Joint Director (research) at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and Central Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, India

Affiliations and Expertise

INSA Honorary Scientist, Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India

