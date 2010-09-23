Pfenninger and Fowler's Procedures for Primary Care
3rd Edition
Description
Pfenninger and Fowler’s Procedures for Primary Care, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive, "how-to" resource offering step-by-step strategies for nearly every medical procedure that can be performed in an office, hospital, or emergency care facility by primary care clinicians. Designed for everyday practice, the outline format allows speedy reference while the detailed text and clear illustrations guide you through each procedure. The new edition of this best-selling book features full-color illustrations and easy access to the complete contents and illustrations, patient forms, and more online at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Understand how to proceed, step by step, thanks to detailed text and illustrations.
- Locate critical information at a glance with numerous boxes and tables.
- Use the book for years with minimal wear and tear thanks to its sturdy cover.
- Patient education handouts to educate, save time, and reduce liability
- Coding guidelines included
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 23rd September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323052672
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700929
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323259989
About the Author
John Pfenninger
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, The National Procedures Institute, Midland, MI; Clinical Professor, Department of Family Practice, Michigan State College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, MI
Grant Fowler
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Family Practice & Community Medicine, University of Texas Houston Health Science Center Medical School, Houston, TX