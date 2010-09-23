Pfenninger and Fowler’s Procedures for Primary Care, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive, "how-to" resource offering step-by-step strategies for nearly every medical procedure that can be performed in an office, hospital, or emergency care facility by primary care clinicians. Designed for everyday practice, the outline format allows speedy reference while the detailed text and clear illustrations guide you through each procedure. The new edition of this best-selling book features full-color illustrations and easy access to the complete contents and illustrations, patient forms, and more online at www.expertconsult.com.