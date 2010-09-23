Pfenninger and Fowler's Procedures for Primary Care - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323052672, 9781455700929

Pfenninger and Fowler's Procedures for Primary Care

3rd Edition

Authors: John Pfenninger Grant Fowler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323052672
eBook ISBN: 9781455700929
eBook ISBN: 9780323259989
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd September 2010
Page Count: 1776
Description

Pfenninger and Fowler’s Procedures for Primary Care, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive, "how-to" resource offering step-by-step strategies for nearly every medical procedure that can be performed in an office, hospital, or emergency care facility by primary care clinicians. Designed for everyday practice, the outline format allows speedy reference while the detailed text and clear illustrations guide you through each procedure. The new edition of this best-selling book features full-color illustrations and easy access to the complete contents and illustrations, patient forms, and more online at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Understand how to proceed, step by step, thanks to detailed text and illustrations.

  • Locate critical information at a glance with numerous boxes and tables.

  • Patient education handouts to educate, save time, and reduce liability

  • Coding guidelines included

1776
English
© Saunders 2011
Saunders
About the Author

John Pfenninger

Founder, The National Procedures Institute, Midland, MI; Clinical Professor, Department of Family Practice, Michigan State College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, MI

Grant Fowler

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Family Practice & Community Medicine, University of Texas Houston Health Science Center Medical School, Houston, TX

