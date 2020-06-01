Peyronie's Disease: Pathophysiology and Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128194683

Peyronie's Disease: Pathophysiology and Treatment

1st Edition

Editors: Giorgio Russo Andrea Cocci
Paperback ISBN: 9780128194683
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
126.00
165.00
143.00
230.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Peyronie's Disease: Pathophysiology and Treatment combines the basic research of Peyronie’s Disease with an overview of the clinical and practical management of the disease to provide the most comprehensive approach. Coverage includes etiology and psychological aspects of the disease; management according to European and US guidelines for both surgical and non-surgical treatments; oral therapies and on-going research including stem cells.

This title is perfect for urologists, particularly those specialized in sexual medicine and/or infertility, Andrologists and Endocrinologists.

Key Features

  • Provides a clear understand of the underling pathological mechanisms present in Peyronie’s Disease
  • Translates the current research in the field into actionable items for a better understanding of the clinical aspects of Peyronie’s Disease
  • Combines knowledge from the perspectives of urologists, Andrologists and Endocrinologists to give a comprehensive overview of Peyronie’s Disease

Readership

Urologists, particularly those specialized in sexual medicine and/or infertility, Andrologists and Endocrinologists

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Eziology
    3. Phsycological aspects of Peyronie’s disease
    4. Nonsurgical treatment options
    5. Traction and vacuum devices
    6. Shockwave therapy
    7. Laser, radiation and Iontophoresis therapy
    8. Intraplaque injections treatments
    9. Conventional injective therapies
    10. Injection collagenase clostridium histolyticum
    11. Oral therapies
    12. Oral therapy and anti-oxidants
    13. PDE5i therapy
    14. Surgical correction of Peyronie's disease
    15. Plication surgery
    16. Excision and Patch Grafting
    17. Penile implants
    18. On going research
    19. Stem Cell and future treatments

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128194683

About the Editor

Giorgio Russo

Dr. Giorgio Ivan Russo, MD is a urologist in the department of urology at the University of Catania in Italy. He is an active member of the faculty of Medicine and Surgery. He has presented at over seventeen conferences and acts as a reviewer for 13 journals. He has been the editor of The Journal of Urology and Research since June 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Urology, University of Catania, Catania, Italy

Andrea Cocci

Dr. Andrea Cocci, PhD is a specialist in Urology and Andrology in Calenzano (Fi), Italy. He is a member of the Sexual and Reproductive Health Guidelines Panel, coordinator of the Uro-Facilities group of the SIU (Society of Urology) as well as member of the Web Committee of the Italian Society of Andrology. He has participated in 8 clinical studies spanning prostatis to clock studies and has experience with endoscopic, robotic and open urological surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Department of Urology, University of Florence, Careggi Hospital, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.