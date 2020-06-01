Peyronie's Disease: Pathophyisology and Treatment
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Peyronie's Disease: Pathophysiology and Treatment combines the basic research of Peyronie’s Disease with an overview of the clinical and practical management of the disease to provide the most comprehensive approach. Coverage includes etiology and psychological aspects of the disease; management according to European and US guidelines for both surgical and non-surgical treatments; oral therapies and on-going research including stem cells.
This title is perfect for urologists, particularly those specialized in sexual medicine and/or infertility, Andrologists and Endocrinologists.
Key Features
- Provides a clear understand of the underling pathological mechanisms present in Peyronie’s Disease
- Translates the current research in the field into actionable items for a better understanding of the clinical aspects of Peyronie’s Disease
- Combines knowledge from the perspectives of urologists, Andrologists and Endocrinologists to give a comprehensive overview of Peyronie’s Disease
Readership
Urologists, particularly those specialized in sexual medicine and/or infertility, Andrologists and Endocrinologists
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Eziology
3. Phsycological aspects of Peyronie’s disease
4. Nonsurgical treatment options
5. Traction and vacuum devices
6. Shockwave therapy
7. Laser, radiation and Iontophoresis therapy
8. Intraplaque injections treatments
9. Conventional injective therapies
10. Injection collagenase clostridium histolyticum
11. Oral therapies
12. Oral therapy and anti-oxidants
13. PDE5i therapy
14. Surgical correction of Peyronie's disease
15. Plication surgery
16. Excision and Patch Grafting
17. Penile implants
18. On going research
19. Stem Cell and future treatments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194683
About the Editor
Giorgio Russo
Dr. Giorgio Ivan Russo, MD is a urologist in the department of urology at the University of Catania in Italy. He is an active member of the faculty of Medicine and Surgery. He has presented at over seventeen conferences and acts as a reviewer for 13 journals. He has been the editor of The Journal of Urology and Research since June 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, University of Catania, Catania, Italy
Andrea Cocci
Dr. Andrea Cocci, PhD is a specialist in Urology and Andrology in Calenzano (Fi), Italy. He is a member of the Sexual and Reproductive Health Guidelines Panel, coordinator of the Uro-Facilities group of the SIU (Society of Urology) as well as member of the Web Committee of the Italian Society of Andrology. He has participated in 8 clinical studies spanning prostatis to clock studies and has experience with endoscopic, robotic and open urological surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Department of Urology, University of Florence, Careggi Hospital, Italy