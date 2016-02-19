Pets and Their Problems
1st Edition
A Guide for Animal Lovers
Description
Pets and Their Problems, A Guide for Animal Lovers deals with the ethics and problems of pet-keeping. The author discusses the craze for unusual pets and legislation that require exotic pet owners to have a license before owning or importing animals considered in a special group. The author also examines the sources of supply and the reason why people keep pets. He then discusses housing, temperature, sanitation, feeding, and nutritional needs. The author also describes in more detail the problem of difficult feeders—those normally healthy animals that do not feed readily such as when changes in cage accommodations occur or when they are bored with the same food over time. High on the list of the author's priority is pet companion and occupation (exercise, play). Another interesting subject the author discusses is individuality, not within the species, but as a pet with its own individual characteristics. The author notes that some experienced naturalists and zoologists are skeptical about marked individual "personalities" and behavioral characteristics of animals. The author also provides some tips in caring for unusual pets such as monkeys, mongooses, and bush babies (galagos). This book can be helpful for pet owners, whether pet keeping is a hobby or a professional endeavor. It can be read by both beginning and established pet owners.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter I The Craze for the Unusual
Chapter II Why Keep Pets at All?
Chapter III Sources of Supply
Chapter IV Problems of Housing, Temperature and Sanitation
Chapter V Feeding and Foods
Chapter VI Difficult Feeders
Chapter VII Occupation and Companions
Chapter VIII Breeding
Chapter IX Individuality within Species
Chapter X Handling and Taming
Chapter XI Senses—Their Importance and Interest
Chapter XII A Little about Behavior
Chapter XIII Hibernation
Chapter XIV The Conservation Angle
Chapter XV Zoos
Chapter XVI Animals and Disease
Chapter XVII What You Can Keep—and Can't
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192895