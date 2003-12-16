Petrophysics
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice of Measuring Reservoir Rock and Fluid Transport Properties
Description
The petroleum geologist and engineer must have a working knowledge of petrophysics in order to find oil reservoirs, devise the best plan for getting it out of the ground, then start drilling. This book offers the engineer and geologist a manual to accomplish these goals, providing much-needed calculations and formulas on fluid flow, rock properties, and many other topics that are encountered every day. New updated material covers topics that have emerged in the petrochemical industry since 1997.
Key Features
- Contains information and calculations that the engineer or geologist must use in daily activities to find oil and devise a plan to get it out of the ground
- Filled with problems and solutions, perfect for use in undergraduate, graduate, or professional courses
- Covers real-life problems and cases for the practicing engineer
Readership
Students and Professionals in petroleum engineering and geosciences departments, reservoir engineers, petroleum geologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Mineralogy;Petroleum Geology; Porosity and Permeability; Formation Resistivity and Water Saturation; Capillary Pressure; Wettability; Applications of Darcy's Law; Naturally Fractured Reservoirs Introduction; Effect of Stress on Rock Properties Static Stress - Strain Relation; Fluid-rock Interaction Importance of Near-Wellbore Permeability; Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 16th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497655
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677110
About the Author
Erle Donaldson
Erle C. Donaldson is an independent consultant and managing editor of the Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering. He was elected to the International Hall of Fame for Science in 1993. He has received a distinguished service award from the Republic of Honduras and other honors from the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Petroleum Engineering Honor Society, and the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Donaldson has written, co-authored, and served as editor on numerous articles and books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, USA
Djebbar Tiab
Djebbar Tiab is the Senior Professor of Petroleum Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, and Petroleum Engineering consultant. He received his B.Sc. (May 1974) and M.Sc. (May 1975) degrees from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, and his Ph.D. degree (July 1976) from the University of Oklahoma-all in petroleum engineering. He is the Director of the University of Oklahoma Graduate Program in Petroleum Engineering in Algeria. At the University of Oklahoma, he taught fifteen different petroleum and general engineering courses including: well test analysis, petrophysics, oil reservoir engineering, natural gas engineering, and properties of reservoir fluids. Dr. Tiab has consulted for a number of oil companies and offered training programs in petroleum engineering in the USA and overseas. He worked for over two years in the oilfields of Algeria for Alcore, S.A., an association of Sonatrach and Core Laboratories. He has also worked and consulted for Core Laboratories and Western Atlas in Houston, Texas, for four years as a Senior Reservoir Engineer Advisor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Senior Professor of Petroleum Engineering, University of Oklahoma