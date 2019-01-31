Petrophysical Characterization and Fluids Transport in Unconventional Reservoirs
1st Edition
Description
Petrophysical Characterization and Fluids Transport in Unconventional Reservoirs presents a comprehensive look at these new methods and technologies for the petrophysical characterization of unconventional reservoirs, including recent theoretical advances and modeling on fluids transport in unconventional reservoirs. The book is a valuable tool for geoscientists and engineers working in academia and industry. Many novel technologies and approaches, including petrophysics, multi-scale modelling, rock reconstruction and upscaling approaches are discussed, along with the challenge of the development of unconventional reservoirs and the mechanism of multi-phase/multi-scale flow and transport in these structures.
Key Features
- Includes both practical and theoretical research for the characterization of unconventional reservoirs
- Covers the basic approaches and mechanisms for enhanced recovery techniques in unconventional reservoirs
- Presents the latest research in the fluid transport processes in unconventional reservoirs
Readership
Geologists, Geophysicists, Exploration Geologists, Seismologists, Reservoir engineers and Soil physicists
Table of Contents
Part 1 Petrophysical Characterization
1. Characterizing Pore Size Distributions of Shale
2. Petrophysical Characterization of the Pore Structure of Coal
3. Characterization of Petrophysical Properties in Tight Sandstone Reservoirs
4. Multifractal Analysis of Pore Structure of Tight Oil Reservoirs Using Low-Field NMR Measurements
5. Investigation and Quantitative Evaluation of Organic-Related Pores in Unconventional Reservoirs
6. Permeability of Fractured Shale and Two-Phase Relative Permeability in Fractures
7. Pore Structure, Wettability, and Their Coupled Effects on Tracer-Containing Fluid Migration in Organic-Rich Shale
8. Tight Rock Wettability and Its Relationship With Petrophysical Properties
Part 2 Porous Flow Dynamics
9. Flow Mechanism of Fractured Low-Permeability Reservoirs
10. Heat Transfer in Enhanced Geothermal Systems: Thermal-Hydro-Mechanical Coupled Modeling
11. Pore-Scale Modeling and Simulation in Shale Gas Formations
12. High-Pressure Methane Adsorption in Shale
13. Coal Permeability Modeling Considering Nonconstant Vertical Stress Condition
14. Dynamic Gas Flow in Coals and Its Evaluation
15. Multiphysical Flow Behavior in Shale and Permeability Measurement by Pulse-Decay Method
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 31st January 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128172896
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166987
About the Editor
Jianchao Cai
Professor Jianchao Cai, Hubei Subsurface Multi-scale Imaging Key Laboratory, Institute of Geophysics and Geomatics, China. Jianchao Cai received his B.Sc in Physics from Henan Normal University in 2005, and MSc and PhD in Condensed Matter Physics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 2007 and 2010 respectively. He joined the Institute of Geophysics and Geomatics at the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) in 2010. From July 2013 to July 2014, he visited University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where he was a professor of Geological Resources and Geological Engineering. Dr. Cai’s research interests are in micro-transport phenomena in porous media and fractal theory and its application. He has published more than 80 peer-refereed journal articles and 8 books/chapters. He is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Advances in Geo-Energy Research and serves as an associate editor for Journal of Natural Gas and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Hubei Subsurface Multi-scale Imaging Key Laboratory, Institute of Geophysics and Geomatics, China University of Geosciences, Wuhan, China
Xiangyun Hu
Professor Xiangyun Hu, Hubei Subsurface Multi-scale Imaging Key Laboratory, Institute of Geophysics and Geomatics, China. Xiangyun Hu received a Ph.D degree in mineral resource prospecting and exploration from China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) in 2000. Since 2005 he has been a professor in the Institute of Geophysics and Geomatics at the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan). His current research focuses on rock physics, 3D MT/CSAMT/CSEM forward modeling and inverse problems, high performance parallel computation, and geoelectrical characteristics of the Tibetan Plateau, as well as integrated geophysical interpretation. He has published more than 100 peer-refereed journal articles and 3 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Hubei Subsurface Multi-scale Imaging Key Laboratory, Institute of Geophysics and Geomatics, China University of Geosciences, Wuhan, China