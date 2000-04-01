Petrology of the Ocean Floor, Volume 33
1st Edition
Authors: R. Hekinian
eBook ISBN: 9780080870717
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 392
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870717
Reviews
@qu:...a comprehensive summary of basement rocks recovered from the deep sea floor. The book is almost encyclopedic in its coverage of sea floor petrology... a valuable reference. @source: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
R. Hekinian Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.