Petrology of the Ocean Floor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419675, 9780080870717

Petrology of the Ocean Floor, Volume 33

1st Edition

Authors: R. Hekinian
eBook ISBN: 9780080870717
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
196.00
196.00
195.00
156.00
156.00
320.00
240.00
240.00
240.00
256.00
240.00
240.00
256.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870717

Reviews

@qu:...a comprehensive summary of basement rocks recovered from the deep sea floor. The book is almost encyclopedic in its coverage of sea floor petrology... a valuable reference. @source: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R. Hekinian Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.