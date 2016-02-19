Petrology of Metamorphic Rocks, Volume 9
1st Edition
Authors: M. Suk
eBook ISBN: 9781483291871
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter I Study of Metamorphic Processes
I.1 Geological and Petrographical Criteria for Metamorphism
I.2 Division of Metamorphic Units
I.3 Petrographical and Petrochemical Studies of Metamorphism
I.4 Modelling of Metamorphic Processes
I.5 Feasibility of Direct Study of Metamorphic Alterations
Chapter II Conditions of Metamorphism
II.1 Physical Factors
II.2 Chemical Factors of Metamorphism
II.3 The Formation and Growth of Minerals in Metamorphism
Chapter III Chemical Character of Metamorphism
III.1 Chemical Regime of Chemically Conservative Metamorphism
III.2 Chemical Regime of Metasomatism
III.3 Chemical Regime of Ultrametamorphism
Chapter IV Genetic Classification of Metamorphic Rocks
IV.1 Principles of Genetic Classifications
IV.2 Metamorphic Equivalents of Sedimentary Rocks
IV.3 Metamorphic Equivalents of Igneous Rocks
IV.4 Metamorphic Mineral Deposits
Chapter V Metamorphic Rocks in the Evolution of the Earth's Crust
V.1 Trends of Metamorphic Changes in Chemical Composition of the Crust
V.2 Relationship Between Homogenization and Differentiation in Metamorphism
V.3 Changes in Type of Metamorphic Processes
References
Subject Index
Description
Reviews Central European opinions about the origin and formation of metamorphic rocks and their genetic systems, incorporating the works of such distinguished European scientists as Rosenbusch, Becke, Niggli, Sander, Eskola, Barth and others with present-day knowledge and the results of Soviet and American investigations.
Details
