Petrology of Metamorphic Rocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444996640, 9781483291871

Petrology of Metamorphic Rocks, Volume 9

1st Edition

Authors: M. Suk
eBook ISBN: 9781483291871
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
58.36
58.36
54.95
43.96
43.96
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter I Study of Metamorphic Processes

I.1 Geological and Petrographical Criteria for Metamorphism

I.2 Division of Metamorphic Units

I.3 Petrographical and Petrochemical Studies of Metamorphism

I.4 Modelling of Metamorphic Processes

I.5 Feasibility of Direct Study of Metamorphic Alterations

Chapter II Conditions of Metamorphism

II.1 Physical Factors

II.2 Chemical Factors of Metamorphism

II.3 The Formation and Growth of Minerals in Metamorphism

Chapter III Chemical Character of Metamorphism

III.1 Chemical Regime of Chemically Conservative Metamorphism

III.2 Chemical Regime of Metasomatism

III.3 Chemical Regime of Ultrametamorphism

Chapter IV Genetic Classification of Metamorphic Rocks

IV.1 Principles of Genetic Classifications

IV.2 Metamorphic Equivalents of Sedimentary Rocks

IV.3 Metamorphic Equivalents of Igneous Rocks

IV.4 Metamorphic Mineral Deposits

Chapter V Metamorphic Rocks in the Evolution of the Earth's Crust

V.1 Trends of Metamorphic Changes in Chemical Composition of the Crust

V.2 Relationship Between Homogenization and Differentiation in Metamorphism

V.3 Changes in Type of Metamorphic Processes

References

Subject Index

Description

Reviews Central European opinions about the origin and formation of metamorphic rocks and their genetic systems, incorporating the works of such distinguished European scientists as Rosenbusch, Becke, Niggli, Sander, Eskola, Barth and others with present-day knowledge and the results of Soviet and American investigations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483291871

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. Suk Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.