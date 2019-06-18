Petroleum Rock Mechanics
2nd Edition
Drilling Operations and Well Design
Description
Petroleum Rock Mechanics: Drilling Operations and Well Design, Second Edition, keeps petroleum and drilling engineers centrally focused on the basic fundamentals surrounding geomechanics, while also keeping them up-to-speed on the latest issues and practical problems. Updated with new chapters on operations surrounding shale oil, shale gas, and hydraulic fracturing, and with new sections on in-situ stress, drilling design of optimal mud weight, and wellbore instability analysis, this book is an ideal resource. By creating a link between theory with practical problems, this updated edition continues to provide the most recent research and fundamentals critical to today’s drilling operations.
Key Features
- Helps readers grasp the techniques needed to analyze and solve drilling challenges, in particular wellbore instability analysis
- Teaches rock mechanic fundamentals and presents new concepts surrounding sand production and hydraulic fracturing operations
- Includes new case studies and sample problems to practice
Readership
Petroleum engineers; drilling engineers; production engineers; geomechanical engineers; graduate level petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
Part 1: Fundamentals of Solid Mechanics
1. Stress/Strain Definitions and Components
2. Stress and Strain Transformation
3. Principal and Deviatoric Stresses and Strains
4. Theory of Elasticity
5. Failure Criteria
Part II: Petroleum Rock Mechanics
6. Introduction to Petroleum Rock Mechanics
7. Porous Rocks and Effective Stresses
8. In Situ Stress
9. Rock Strength and Rock Failure
10. Drilling Design and Selection of Optimal Mud Weight
11. Stresses Around a Wellbore
12. Wellbore Instability Analysis
13. Wellbore Instability Analysis Using Inversion Technique
14. Wellbore Instability Analysis Using Quantitative Risk Assessment
15. The Effect of Mud Losses on Wellbore Stability
16. Shale Oil, Shale Gas, and Hydraulic Fracturing
Appendix
A. Mechanical Properties of Rocks
B. The Poisson’s Ratio Effect
C. Model for the Stress Bridge
D. Glossary of Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128159040
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159033
About the Author
Bernt Aadnoy
Bernt Sigve Aadnoy is a Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department at the University of Stavanger in Norway. His extensive career includes working for Phillips, Rogaland Research Institute, Statoil, and independent consultant work for many oil companies, including being an advisor for the Petroleum Safety Authority since 2003. Professor Aadnoy holds a Mechanical Engineers degree from Stavanger Tech, a BSc in mechanical engineeering from the University of Wyoming, a M.S. degree in control engineering from the University of Texas, and PhD in petroleum rock mechanics from the Norwegian Institute of Technology. He has authored more than 130 publications, mostly within drilling and rock mechanics but also within reservoir engineering and production. He holds 7 patents. Professor Aadnoy is a member of the Norwegian Academy of Technological Sciences. he has received numerous awards over the years, including being the 1999 recipient of the SPE International Drilling Engineering Award and an Honorary Membership Award in 2015 for his dedicated service to SPE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Petroleum Engineering, University of Stavanger, Stavanger, Norway
Reza Looyeh
Reza Looyeh is a registered Chartered Engineer, a Fellow member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineeres (IMechE) in the UK, and a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). He holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Tehran University, Iran (1989, Honors Degree), an MSc from Newcastle University, UK, in offshore engineering (1994), and PhD from Durham University, UK, in mechanical engineering (1999). He is presently a lead mechanical engineer at Chebron Pembroke Refinery in the UK, a position he has held since 2006. Dr. Looyeh has over 25 technical publications on a variety of topics and is a member of the Engineering Equipment and Material User's Association (EEMUA), Piping Systems Committee (PSC), and Materails Technology Committee (MTC), as well as an industrial advisor to IMechE for the oil and gas sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lead Engineer, Chevron Limited, Pembroke Refinery, UK