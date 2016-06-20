Petroleum Geology of Libya
2nd Edition
Description
Petroleum Geology of Libya, Second Edition, systematically reviews the exploration history, plate tectonics, structural evolution, stratigraphy, geochemistry and petroleum systems of Libya, and includes valuable new chapters on oil and gas fields, production, and reserves. Since the previous edition, published in 2002, there have been numerous developments in Libya, including the lifting of sanctions, a new licensing system, with licensing rounds in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007, many new exploratory wells, discoveries and field developments, and a change of regime.
A large amount of new data has been published on the geology of Libya in the past fourteen years, but it is widely scattered through the literature. Much of the older data has been superseded, and several of the key publications, especially those published in Libya, are difficult to access. This second edition provides an updated source of reference which incorporates much new information, particularly on petroleum systems, reserves, oil and gas fields, play fairways, and remaining potential. It presents the results of recent research and a detailed description of Libyan offshore geology. The book includes an extensive and comprehensive bibliography.
Key Features
- Presents over 180 full colour illustrations including maps, diagrams and charts, illustrating the key concepts in a clear and concise manner
- Authored by two recognized world authorities on geology in Libya, with over 40 years’ experience in Libya between them
- Provides an expanded and updated version of the bestselling previous edition, nicknamed the Explorationist’s Bible
- Lays the foundation for the post-revolution exploration age in Libya
Readership
Petroleum geologists, new venture managers, exploration consultants, petroleum economists. Academics and students at graduate and post-graduate levels, researchers and institutions
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: History of Oil and Gas Exploration
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The Decade 1950–59
- 1.3 The Decade 1960–69
- 1.4 The Decade 1970–79
- 1.5 The Decade 1980–89
- 1.6 The Decade 1990–99
- 1.7 The Decade 2000–09
- 1.8 The Period 2010–15
Chapter 2: Plate Tectonic History
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Present-Day Africa
- 2.3 Rodinia
- 2.4 The Pan-African Orogeny and the Assembly of Pannotia
- 2.5 The Saharan Metacraton
- 2.6 Gondwana
- 2.7 Pangaea
- 2.8 Tethys
- 2.9 Tethys to Mediterranean
Chapter 3: Stratigraphy
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Kufrah Basin and Surrounding Areas
- 3.3 Tibisti Arch
- 3.4 Murzuq Basin
- 3.5 Al Qarqaf Arch
- 3.6 Ghadamis Basin
- 3.7 Hamadah Basin, Nafusah Arch, Jifarah Terrace and NW Offshore
- 3.8 Sirt Basin and Adjacent Offshore
- 3.9 Cyrenaica and Adjacent Offshore
Chapter 4: Structure
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Southern Libya
- 4.3 Northern Libya
- 4.4 Offshore
- 4.5 Structural Summary
Chapter 5: Petroleum Geochemistry
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Murzuq Basin
- 5.3 Greater Ghadamis Basin
- 5.4 Al Kufrah Basin
- 5.5 Sirt Basin
- 5.6 Offshore
- 5.7 Cyrenaica
Chapter 6: Petroleum Systems and Play Fairways
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Petroleum Systems of the Sirt Basin
- 6.3 Petroleum Systems of Western Libya
- 6.4 Petroleum Systems of the Sabratah Basin
- 6.5 Offshore Sirt Proven and Potential Plays
Chapter 7: Oil and Gas Fields of Libya
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Sarir Main
- 7.3 Messlah
- 7.4 Jalu
- 7.5 Nasser (Zaltan)
- 7.6 Awjilah-Nafurah
- 7.7 Intisar D
- 7.8 Raqubah
- 7.9 Zahrah-Hufrah
- 7.10 Sabah
- 7.11 Shararah A
- 7.12 El Feel (Elephant)
- 7.13 Al Wafaa
- 7.14 Hamra
- 7.15 Bouri
- 7.16 Bahr Essalam
Chapter 8: Future Exploration and Exploitation Potential
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Oil and Gas Already Discovered
- 8.3 Exploration Potential
- 8.4 Exploitation Potential
- 8.5 Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635198
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444635174
About the Author
Don Hallett
Don Hallett obtained his B.Sc degree in geology from Durham University and his doctorate from University College London. He worked for Esso Exploration Inc. in UK, Morocco and Senegal, and as Area Exploration Manager for Sonatrach in Algeria. He then worked for BNOC on North Sea exploration and was Chief Geologist of its privatised successor Britoil. Dr Hallett then joined Sirte Oil Company and spent ten years in Libya, reaching the position of Exploration Superintendent. Since 1999 he has worked as a consultant, advising companies and conducting workshops in several countries, and producing the first edition of Petroleum Geology of Libya in 2002. In 2005 he became an associate of Nubian Consulting Ltd providing clients with evaluations and advice on Libyan opportunities. He was also joint author of a report on Libyan oil and gas reserves and an atlas of Libyan oil and gas fields.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Petroleum Geologist, Richmond, UK
Daniel Clark-Lowes
Daniel Clark-Lowes studied Natural Sciences at Cambridge University and was later awarded a Ph.D. from Imperial College, London University, for research on Libya. In 2003 he founded Nubian Consulting Ltd, a geoscience consultancy, and as Principal Consultant and Managing Director, he has advised the petroleum industry on North Africa and the Mediterranean with Libya as a special focus. He undertook review and field evaluation contracts for international oil companies and pioneered an online digital version of the company’s atlas of Libyan oil and gas fields. He was an editor of the Geological Society’s Special Publication on the Petroleum Geology of North Africa (1998) and is author of numerous academic publications on Libya. He has given industry training courses on a range of petroleum geology topics. He was previously with Shell, Charterhouse Petroleum, Scott Pickford, the British Geological Survey and Anglo Siberian Oil Company where he was Technical Director.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant and Managing Director, Nubian Consulting, Ltd, Taunton, UK
Reviews
"...essential reading for anyone brave enough to explore for petroleum in this resource-rich country. This book may be a greater monument than the authors and readers realize." --GEOExPro
"Hallett and Clarke-Lowes form the dream-team in terms of regional knowledge and have continued to function at the forefront of geoscience in Libya...these chapters are packed with detailed maps and cross-sections they are most pleasant to the eye and worth a fortune in terms information. It is a masterpiece. All explorationists should have a copy." --Geoscientist Online