Petroleum Geology of Libya, Second Edition, systematically reviews the exploration history, plate tectonics, structural evolution, stratigraphy, geochemistry and petroleum systems of Libya, and includes valuable new chapters on oil and gas fields, production, and reserves. Since the previous edition, published in 2002, there have been numerous developments in Libya, including the lifting of sanctions, a new licensing system, with licensing rounds in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007, many new exploratory wells, discoveries and field developments, and a change of regime.

A large amount of new data has been published on the geology of Libya in the past fourteen years, but it is widely scattered through the literature. Much of the older data has been superseded, and several of the key publications, especially those published in Libya, are difficult to access. This second edition provides an updated source of reference which incorporates much new information, particularly on petroleum systems, reserves, oil and gas fields, play fairways, and remaining potential. It presents the results of recent research and a detailed description of Libyan offshore geology. The book includes an extensive and comprehensive bibliography.