Petroleum Engineer's Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids
3rd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, Third Edition delivers all the necessary lists of chemicals by use, their basic components, benefits and environmental implications. Instead of searching through various sources, this updated reference presents a one-stop, non-commercialized approach by organizing products by function, matching the chemical to the process for practical problem-solving, and extending coverage with additional resources and supportive materials. Updates include shale specific fluids and organic additives, including swellable polymers and multi-walled carbon nanotubes.
Covering the full spectrum, including fluid loss additives and oil spill treating agents, this book is ideal for every oil and gas operation with its options for lower costs, sustainable use and enhanced production.
Key Features
- Helps readers effectively locate and utilize the right chemical application specific to their oil and gas operation
- Includes updated sections on shale specific fluids, defoamers and organic additives, including biodegradable waste and swellable polymers
- Covers environmental factors and risks for oil field chemicals, along with the pluses and minuses of each application
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Production Engineers, Drilling Fluid Specialists/Engineer, Completion Engineers, Operation Managers, Drilling Engineers, and Mud Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Drilling Muds
2. Fluid Loss Additives
3. Clay Stabilization
4. Lubricants
5. Bacteria Control
6. Corrosion Inhibitors
7. Scale Inhibitors
8. Gelling Agents
9. Filter Cake Removal
10. Cement Additives
11. Transport
12. Drag Reducers
13. Gas Hydrate Control
14. Antifreeze Agents
15. Odorization
16. Enhanced Oil Recovery
17. Fracturing Fluids
18. Water Shutoff
19. Oil Spill Treating Agents
20. Waste Disposal
21. Dispersions, Emulsions, and Foams
22. Defoamers
23. Demulsifiers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1028
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323854382
About the Author
Johannes Fink
Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Styria, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, Second Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, Second Edition, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Styria, Austria
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.