COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Petroleum Engineer's Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323854382

Petroleum Engineer's Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids

3rd Edition

4.0 star rating 1 Review
Author: Johannes Fink
Paperback ISBN: 9780323854382
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 1028
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
185.00
210.00
385.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, Third Edition delivers all the necessary lists of chemicals by use, their basic components, benefits and environmental implications. Instead of searching through various sources, this updated reference presents a one-stop, non-commercialized approach by organizing products by function, matching the chemical to the process for practical problem-solving, and extending coverage with additional resources and supportive materials. Updates include shale specific fluids and organic additives, including swellable polymers and multi-walled carbon nanotubes.

Covering the full spectrum, including fluid loss additives and oil spill treating agents, this book is ideal for every oil and gas operation with its options for lower costs, sustainable use and enhanced production.

Key Features

  • Helps readers effectively locate and utilize the right chemical application specific to their oil and gas operation
  • Includes updated sections on shale specific fluids, defoamers and organic additives, including biodegradable waste and swellable polymers
  • Covers environmental factors and risks for oil field chemicals, along with the pluses and minuses of each application

Readership

Petroleum Engineers, Production Engineers, Drilling Fluid Specialists/Engineer, Completion Engineers, Operation Managers, Drilling Engineers, and Mud Engineers

Table of Contents

1. Drilling Muds
2. Fluid Loss Additives
3. Clay Stabilization
4. Lubricants
5. Bacteria Control
6. Corrosion Inhibitors
7. Scale Inhibitors
8. Gelling Agents
9. Filter Cake Removal
10. Cement Additives
11. Transport
12. Drag Reducers
13. Gas Hydrate Control
14. Antifreeze Agents
15. Odorization
16. Enhanced Oil Recovery
17. Fracturing　Fluids
18. Water Shutoff
19. Oil Spill Treating Agents
20. Waste Disposal
21. Dispersions, Emulsions, and Foams
22. Defoamers
23. Demulsifiers

Details

No. of pages:
1028
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780323854382

About the Author

Johannes Fink

Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Styria, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, Second Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, Second Edition, all published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Styria, Austria

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.