Petroleum Engineer's Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids
1st Edition
Description
Petroleum Engineer's Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids is a comprehensive manual that provides end users with information about oil field chemicals, such as drilling muds, corrosion and scale inhibitors, gelling agents and bacterial control. This book is an extension and update of Oil Field Chemicals published in 2003, and it presents a compilation of materials from literature and patents, arranged according to applications and the way a typical job is practiced. The text is composed of 23 chapters that cover oil field chemicals arranged according to their use. Each chapter follows a uniform template, starting with a brief overview of the chemical followed by reviews, monomers, polymerization, and fabrication. The different aspects of application, including safety and environmental impacts, for each chemical are also discussed throughout the chapters. The text also includes handy indices for trade names, acronyms and chemicals. Petroleum, production, drilling, completion, and operations engineers and managers will find this book invaluable for project management and production. Non-experts and students in petroleum engineering will also find this reference useful.
Key Features
- Chemicals are ordered by use including drilling muds, corrosion inhibitors, and bacteria control
- Includes cutting edge chemicals and polymers such as water soluble polymers and viscosity control
- Handy index of chemical substances as well as a general chemical index
Readership
Petroleum Engineer, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineer, Completion Engineer, Operations Engineer, Drilling Manager, Operations Manager, Project Production Engineer
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Drilling Muds
Classification of Muds
Dispersed Noninhibited Systems
Phosphate-treated Muds
Lignite Muds
Quebracho Muds
Lignosulfonate Muds
Lime Muds
Sea Water Muds
Nondispersed Noninhibited Systems
Low-solids Fresh Water Muds
Variable Density Fluids
Gas-based Muds
Drill-in Fluids
Mud Compositions
Inhibitive Water-based Muds
Water-based Muds
Oil-based Drilling Muds
Synthetic Muds
Inverted Emulsion Drilling Muds
Foam Drilling
Chemically Enhanced Drilling
Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Drilling
Additives
Thickeners
Lubricants
Bacteria
Corrosion Inhibitors
Viscosity Control
Clay Stabilization
Formation Damage
Shale Stabilizer
Fluid Loss Additives
Scavengers
Surfactants
Hydrate Inhibitors
Weighting Materials
Organoclay Compositions
Miscellaneous
Multicomponent Additives
Cleaning Operations
Cuttings Removal
Junk Removal
Filter Cake Removal
Drilling Fluid Disposal
Toxicity
Conversion Into Cements
Environmental Regulations
Characterization of Drilling Muds
Viscosity
API Filtration
Alkalinity and pH
Total Hardness
Roller Oven
References
Tradenames
2. Fluid Loss Additives
Mechanism of Action of Fluid Loss Agents
Action of Macroscopic Particles
Action of Cement Fluid Loss Additives
Testing of Fluid Loss Additives
Formation Damage
Reversible Gels
Bacteria
Inorganic Additives
Bentonite
Sodium Metasilicate
Ultra-fine Filtrate-Reducing Agents
Bridging Agents for Fluid Loss Control
Organic Additives
Tall Oil Pitch
Mercaptans for Iron Control
Polysaccharides
Cellulose-based Fluid Loss Additives
Starch
Borate Crosslinkers
Guar
Succinoglycan
Polyether-modified Polysaccharides
Scleroglucan
Gellan
Humic Acid Derivates
Oil-based Well Working Fluids
Lignosulfonates
Synthetic Polymers
Polyorthoesters
Polyhydroxyacetic Acid
Polydrill
Latex
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Polyethyleneimine
Acrylics
Silicones
Phthalimide as a Diverting Material
Special Applications
References
Tradenames
3. Clay Stabilization
Properties of Clays
Swelling of Clays
Montmorillonite
Guidelines
Mechanisms Causing Instability
Kinetics of the Swelling of Clays
Hydrational Stress
Borehole Stability Model
Shale Inhibition with Water-based Muds
Inhibiting Reactive Argillaceous Formations
Thermal Treatment to Increase the Permeability
Formation Damage by Fluids
Formation Damage in Gas Production Shut-in
Swelling Inhibitors
Salts
Quaternary Ammonium Salts
Potassium Formate
Saccharide Derivatives
Sulfonated Asphalt
Grafted Copolymers
Polyoxyalkylene Amines
Anionic Polymers
Amine Salts of Maleic Imide
Comparative Study
Test Methods
Shale Erosion Test
Hassler Cell
References
Tradenames
4. Lubricants
Synthetic Greases
Base Fluids
Extreme Pressure Agents
Anti-seize Agents
Anti-wear Additives
Metal Deactivators
Solubility Aids
Antioxidants
Base stocks
Lubricant Compositions
Molybdenum disulfide
Polarized Graphite
Ellipsoidal Glass Granules
Calcium-Sulfonate-based Greases
Paraffins
Olefins
Phospholipids
Alcohols
Ethers
Esters
Polymers
Starch
Amides
Special Issues
Side Reactions
Silicate-Based Muds
Studies on Pipe Sticking
Differential Sticking Reducer
References
Tradenames
5. Bacterial Control
Mechanisms of Growth
Growth of Bacteria Supported by Oil Field Chemicals
Mathematical Models
Detection of Bacteria
Sulfate-reducing Bacteria
Bacterial Corrosion
Mechanisms of Microbial Corrosion
Corrosion Monitoring
Assessment of the Activity of Biocides
Synergistic Action of Biocides
Treatments with Biocides
Previously Fractured Formations
Intermittent Addition of Biocide
Nonbiocidal Control
Biocides
Various Biocides
References
Tradenames
6. Corrosion Inhibitors
Classification of Corrosion Inhibitors
Fields of Application
Acidization
Oil Storage Tanks
Pipelines
Production Wells
Scale Removal Treatments Using Acids
Application Techniques
Batch Versus Continuous Application
Emulsions
Application in Solid Form
Characterization
Dye Transfer Method
Liquid Chromatography
Thin Layer Chromatography
Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Corrosion Tests
Side Effects
Stabilizer for Emulsions
Antisynergism with Alcohols
Synergism with Surfactants
Interactions with Kinetic Gas Hydrate Inhibitors
Effect of Flow on Inhibitor Film Life
Inhibitor Chemicals
Amides and Imidazolines
Salts of Nitrogenous Bases
Nitrogen Quaternaries
Polyoxylated Amines, Amides, and Imidazolines
Mercaptan Modified Products
Nitrogen Heterocyclics
Carbonyl Compounds
Silicate-based Inhibitors
Thioacetals
Miscellaneous Inhibitors
Antimony Halides
Aldol-amine Adducts
Encapsulated Types
Anti-biofoulant Corrosion inhibitors
Formic Acid Free Formulation
Intensifiers
References
Tradenames
7. Scale Inhibitors
Classification and Mechanism
Thermodynamic Inhibitors
Kinetic Inhibitors
Adherence Inhibitors
Mathematical Models
Optimal Dose
Precipitation Squeeze Method
Inhibitor Chemicals
Water-soluble Inhibitors
Oil-soluble Scale Inhibitors
Inhibitors for Special Tasks
Characterization
Spectroscopic Methods
Turbidimetry
Static Bottle Test
References
Tradenames
8. Gelling Agents
Placing Gels
Basic Mechanisms of Gelling Agents
Polymer–Crosslinker–Retarder Systems
Gelling in Oil-based Systems
Aluminum Phosphate Ester Salts
Less Volatile Phosphoric Acid Esters
Aluminum Trichloride
Biopolymers
Organic Polysilicate Ester
Latex
Gelling in Water-based Systems
Xanthan Gum
Carboxymethyl Cellulose
Polyacrylamide-based Formulations
Polyacrylic Acid
Alkali-Silicate Aminoplast Compositions
In Situ Formed Polymers
Epoxide Resins
Urea-formaldehyde Resins
Vinyl Monomers
References
Tradenames
9. Filter Cake Removal
Bridging Agents
Degradable Bridging Agents
Dissolvable Bridging Agents
Degradation by Acids
Citric Acid
Acetic Acid
Acid Generating Coatings
Acidic Foam
Orthoesters
Enzymatic Degradation
Peroxides
Hydrogen Peroxide
Metal Peroxides
Magnesium Peroxide in Filter Cake
Degradation by Oligosaccharides
Breaking by Emulsions
Surfactant Nanotechnology
Special Issues
Manganese tetroxide
Multiply Active Compositions
Self-destructing Filter Cake
Oscillatory Flow
References
10. Cement Additives
Cementing Technologies
Primary Cementing
Secondary Cementing
Squeeze Cementing
Plug Cementing
Basic Composition of Portland Cement
Manufacturing
Active Components in Cements
Chemistry of Setting
Standardization of Cements
Mixing with Additives
Important Properties of Cement Slurries and Set Cement
Special Cement Types
Resin Cement
Oil-based Cement
High-temperature Cement
Low-temperature Cement
High-alumina Cement
Magnesian Cement
Fiber Cement
Acid Gas Resistant Cement
Permeable Cement
Salt-water Stable Latex Cement
Settable Drilling Fluids
Classification of Cement Additives
Light-weight Cement
Foam Cement
Density-increasing or Weighting Agents
Control of Thickening and Setting Time
Viscosity Control
Dispersants
Expansion Additives
Set Strength Enhancement
Adhesion Improvement
Fluid Loss Control
Clay Control Additives
Anti-gas-migration Agents
Corrosion Inhibitors
Other Chemical Attack
Use of Waste from Other Industrial Branches
References
Tradenames
11. Transport
Pretreatment of the Products
Pretreatment for Corrosion Prevention
Natural Gas
Sulfur Contamination of Refined Products
Demulsifiers
Heavy Crudes
Corrosion Control
Crude Oil Treatment
Chemical Inhibition
Coatings
Paraffin Inhibitors
Pour Point Depressants
Drag Reducers
Drag Reduction in Gas Transmission Lines
Synergism with Paraffin Deposition
Hydrate Control
Additives for Slurry Transport
Additives for Odorization
Cleaning
Gelled Pigs
References
12. Drag Reducers
Operating Costs
Mechanism of Drag Reduction
Damping of Transmission of Eddies
Viscoelastic Fluid Thread
Polymer Degradation in Turbulent Flow
Drag Reduction in Two-phase Flow
Drag Reduction in Gas Flow
Microfibrils
Drag-reducing Surfactant Solutions
Soapy Industrial Cleaner
Lyophobic Performance of the Lining Material
Interpolymer Complexes
Drag-reducing Chemicals
Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene
Copolymers of alpha-Olefins
Latex Drag Reducers
Polyether Compounds for Oil-based Well Drilling Fluids
Tylose
Microencapsulated Polymers
Aluminum Carboxylate
References
13. Gas Hydrate Control
Naturally Occurring Gas Hydrates
Problems with Gas Hydrates in Petroleum Technology
Nature of Inclusion Compounds
Gas Hydrates
Conditions for Formation
Water Content
Decomposition
Stability Diagram
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
Hammerschmidt Equation
Formation and Properties of Gas Hydrates
Two-Step Mechanism of Formation
Nucleation Particle Sizes
Clustering Before Nucleation
Experimental Methods
Modeling the Formation of Gas Hydrates
Test Procedures for Inhibitors
Screening Method
High Pressure Sapphire Cell
Circulating Loop
Inhibition of Gas Hydrate Formation
Drying
Thermodynamic Inhibition with Additives
Kinetic Inhibition
Nucleation Inhibitors
Crystal Growth Inhibitors
Agglomeration Inhibitors
Gas Hydrate Inhibitors with Corrosion Inhibition
Recyclable Antifreeze Agents
Hydrate Inhibitors for Drilling Fluids
References
Tradenames
14. Antifreeze Agents
Theory of Action
Antifreeze Chemicals
Heat Transfer Liquids
Brines
Alcohols
Glycols
Toxicity and Environmental Aspects
Special Uses
Hydraulic Cement Additives
Pipeline Transportation of Aqueous Emulsions of Oil
Low Temperature Drilling Fluids
References
15. Odorization
General Aspects
Limits of Explosion
Desirable Properties of Odorants
Measurement and Odor Monitoring
Olfactoric Response
Physiological Methods
Chemical and Physical Methods
Additives for Odorization
Sulfur Compounds
Other Compounds
Industrial Synthesis of Odorants
Uses and Properties
Odorant Injection Techniques
Leak Detection
Fuel Cells
Odor-fading
Environmental Problems
References
Tradenames
16. Enhanced Oil Recovery
Waterflooding
Surfactants
Interphase Structure
Interfacial Rheological Properties
Microemulsion Phase Diagrams
Interfacial Tension
Imbibition Experiments
Caustic Waterflooding
Injection Strategies
Foam-enhanced Caustic Waterflooding
Alkaline Surfactant Polymer Flooding
Interphase Properties
Clay Dissolution
Acid Flooding
Hydrochloric Acid
Sulfuric Acid
Emulsion Flooding
Micellar Polymer Flooding
Chemical Injection
Ammonium Carbonate
Hydrogen Peroxide
Alcohol–Waterflooding
Chemical Injection of Waste Gases
Polymer Waterflooding
Low-tension Polymer Flood Technique
Influence of Viscosity on Ionic Strength
Modified Acrylics
Biopolymers
Combination Flooding
Low-tension Polymer Flood
Effect of Alkaline Agents on the Retention
Alkaline Steamflooding
Sediment-forming Materials
Water-alternating Gas Technology
Hydrocarbon-assisted Steam Injection
Foam Flooding
Basic Principles of Foam Flooding
Ambient Pressure Foam Tests
Polymer-enhanced Foams
Carbon Dioxide Flooding
Steamflooding
Carbon Dioxide
Air Injection
Chemical Reactions
In Situ Combustion
Special Techniques
Viscous Oil Recovery
Low-permeability Flooding
Microbial-Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques
Basic Principles and Methods
Economics
Strict Anaerobic Bacteria
Ultramicrobacteria
Scale Inhibitors as a Microbial Nutrient
Interfacial Properties
Tracers
Thermal Stability of Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate
Asphaltene Deposition
Stabilizer Dispersant
Reservoir Properties
Reservoir Models
Profile Control
Formation Damage
Wettability
Flooding of Oil in Chalk
Treatment of Produced Water
Soil Remediation
References
17. Fracturing Fluids
Stresses and Fractures
Comparison of Stimulation Techniques
Action of a Fracturing Fluid
Stages in a Fracturing Job
Types of Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids
Comparison of Different Techniques
Expert Systems for Assessment
Water-Based Systems
Thickeners and Gelling Agents
Concentrates
Friction Reducers
Fluid Loss Additives
pH Control Additives
Clay Stabilizers
Biocides
Surfactants
Crosslinkers
Gel Breaking in Water-based Systems
Scale Inhibitors
Oil-Based Systems
Organic Gel Aluminum Phosphate Ester
Increasing the Viscosity of Diesel
Gel Breakers
Foam-Based Fracturing Fluids
Defoamers
Fracturing in Coal-Beds
Propping Agents
Sand
Ceramic Particles
Bauxite
Light-weight Proppants
Porous Pack with Fibers
Coated Proppants
Anti-settling Additives
Proppant Flowback
Acid Fracturing
Encapsulated Acids
The In Situ Formation of Acids
Fluid Loss
Gel Breaker for Acid Fracturing
Special Problems
Corrosion Inhibitors
The Problem of Iron Control in Fracturing
Enhanced Temperature Stability
Chemical Blowing
Frost-resistant Formulation
Formation Damage in Gas Wells
Characterization of Fracturing Fluids
Rheological Characterization
Zirconium-based Crosslinking Agent
Oxidative Gel Breaker
Size Exclusion Chromatography
Assessment of Proppants
References
Tradenames
18. Water Shutoff
Classification of Methods
In Situ Polymerization
Acrylic Gels
Crosslinkers
Special Applications
Shear-Initiated Inversion of Emulsions
Thermally Stable Gels
Disproportionate Permeability Reduction
Field Experience
Silicate-based Agents
Combined Polymer-Silicate Technology
Gel-Foam Technique
Resin Types
Epoxide Resins
Urea-Formaldehyde Resins
Furan-Silicone Resins
Cement with Additives
Polymethyl Methacrylate Modified with Monoethanolamine
Crude Light Pyridine Bases
Granulated Fly Ash
Phosphonic Acid Derivates
Phosphonium Complexone
Aerated Plugging Solution
Compressed Foam Mixture
Furfuramide
Cellulosics and Polyacrylics
Smectite Clays
Plasticizers
Water Glass
Organosilicones
Formaldehyde Resin
Liquid Metal Alloy
Bentonite
Blast Furnace Slag
Fiber Reinforcement
Gels from Aluminum Hydroxychloride
Organosilicones
Non-Crosslinked Copolymers
Anchoring
Inorganic Colloids
Water Swelling Additives
Water-swelling Cellulose
Hydrolyzed Polyacrylonitrile
Guar
Clays
Wastes
Waste Oil Sludge
Aluminum Trichloride
Antifoaming with Sulfite-waste Liquor
Surfactants
Polymeric Surfactants
Viscoelastic Surfactant Solutions
Tailoring the Hydrodynamic Volume
Temperature-Sensitive Latex Particles
References
Tradenames
19. Oil Spill Treating Agents
History
List of Major Oil Spills
General Requirements
Mechanisms
Application
Environmental Aspects
Implementation Application Programs
Tests
Subsurface, Soil, and Ground Water
In Situ Chemical Oxidation
Ground Water
Chemicals in Detail
References
20. Waste Disposal
Drilling Fluids
Bioremediation
Assessment of Biodegradability
Supercritical Fluid Extraction
Cuttings
Environmental Impact
Modeling the Discharge
Microwave Treatment
Discharge in Cement
Fillers in Bitumen
Chromium Removal
Injection Techniques
Acid Gas Injection
Storage of Carbon Dioxide
Slurry Fracture Injection Technique
Use as Sealants
References
Tradenames
21. Dispersions, Emulsions, and Foams
Dispersions
Dispersants
Emulsions
Oil-in-water Emulsions – Invert Emulsions
Water-in-water Emulsions
Oil-in-water-in-oil Emulsions
Microemulsions
Solids-stabilized emulsion
Biotreated Emulsion
Shale Inhibition
Transportation
Acid-rich Oils
Characterization of Emulsions
Low Fluorescence Emulsifiers
Foams
Aphrons
References
Tradenames
22. Defoamers
Theory of Defoaming
Stability of Foams
Action of Defoamers
Classification of Defoamers
Active Ingredients
Ancillary Agents
Uses in Petroleum Technology
Aqueous Fluid Systems
Well Treatment and Cementation
Plugging Agents
Gas-Oil Separation
Natural Gas
Distillation and Petroleum Production
Antimicrobial Antifoam Compositions
References
23. Demulsifiers
Emulsions in Produced Crude Oil
Waterflooding
Oil Spill Treatment
Desired Properties
Mechanisms of Demulsification
Stabilization of Water-oil Emulsions
Interfacial Tension Relaxation
Performance Testing
Spreading Pressure
Characterization by Dielectric Constant
Shaker Test Methods
Viscosity Measurements
Screening
Classification of Demulsifiers
Common Precursor Chemicals
Demulsifiers in Detail
Polyoxyalkylenes
Vinyl Polymers
Polyamines
Polyamides
Phenolics
Alkoxylated Fatty Oils
Biodemulsifiers
References
Appendix 1: List of Tradenames
Appendix 2: List of Acronyms
Index
Chemical Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 26th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123838452
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123838445
About the Author
Johannes Fink
Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria
Reviews
"If you are new to oil field chemicals or just not technically inclined, this book is a good first reference that introduces the what, where, how, and why of the chemicals that are used in the oil field. The book is designed for engineers; however, it would be useful for anyone not familiar with the topic in order to frame the chemistry that is applied in oil recovery." --AOCS, Inform, May 2012