Petroleum Biotechnology, Volume 151

Use of Petroleum Biotechnology throughout the value chain of an oil company: An integrated approach (H.Kr. Kotlar et al.).



Petroleum biorefining: the selective removal of sulfur, nitrogen, and metals (J.J. Kilbane II, S. Le Borgne).



Enzymatic catalysis on petroleum products (M. Ayala, R. Vazquez-Duhalt).



Prospects for biological upgrading of heavy oils and asphaltenes (K.M. Kirkwood et al.).



Whole-cell bio-processing of aromatic compounds in crude oil and fuels (J.M. Foght).

Biocatalysis by methane monooxygenase and its implications for the petroleum industry (T.J. Smith, H. Dalton).



Biocorrosion (H.A. Videla, L.K. Herrera).



Molecular tools in microbial corrosion (X. Zhu, J.J. Kilbane II).



Potential applications of bioemulsifiers in the oil industry (H. Bach, D.L. Gutnick).



Anaerobic hydrocarbon biodegradation and the prospects for microbial enhanced energy production (J.M. Suflita et al.).



Using nitrate to control microbially-produced hydrogen sulfide in oil field waters (R.E. Eckford, P.M. Fedorak).

Regulation of toluene catabolic pathways and toluene efflux pump expression in bacteria of the genus Pseudomonas (J.L. Ramos et al.).



Bacterial hydrocarbon biosynthesis revisited (B. Valderrama).



The microbial diversity of deep subsurface oil reservoirs (N.-K. Birkeland).



Biotechnological approach for development of microbial enhanced oil recovery technique (K. Fujiwaraa et al.).



Phytoremediation of hydrocarbon-contaminated soils: principles and applications (R. Kamath et al.).



Biological treatment of polluted air emissions (S. Revah, R. Auria).



Bioremediation of marine oil spills (R.C. Prince, J.R. Clark).



Biotreatment of water pollutants from the petroleum industry (E. Razo-Flores et al.).