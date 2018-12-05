Newly organized and featuring new editors and hundreds of new images, Peters’ Atlas of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology, Seventh Edition, brings you up to date with today’s greatest challenges in tropical medicine. Increased global travel, climate change, human conflict, short-term/large-scale human assemblies, potent therapeutic agents, drug resistance, and vaccine misinformation have contributed to a greatly changed landscape in this complex field. This practical, highly visual guide provides more than 1,300 stunning illustrations, making it an authoritative parasitology resource for accurate diagnosis of complex diseases.