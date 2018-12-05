Peters' Atlas of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology
7th Edition
Description
Newly organized and featuring new editors and hundreds of new images, Peters’ Atlas of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology, Seventh Edition, brings you up to date with today’s greatest challenges in tropical medicine. Increased global travel, climate change, human conflict, short-term/large-scale human assemblies, potent therapeutic agents, drug resistance, and vaccine misinformation have contributed to a greatly changed landscape in this complex field. This practical, highly visual guide provides more than 1,300 stunning illustrations, making it an authoritative parasitology resource for accurate diagnosis of complex diseases.
Table of Contents
Preface
Dedication
1. Arthropod-borne diseases
Mosquito Vectors
The Arboviruses: Arthropod-Borne Viral Infections
Arthropod-Borne Bacterial Infections
The Relapsing Fevers
Arthropod-Borne Parasitic Infections
Nematodes: Filarial Diseases
2. Infections acquired percutaneously
Soil
Water
Sex
Bacterial
Other Cutaneous or Mucous Membrane Contact
3. Infections acquired through the gastrointestinal tract
Viral Infections
Bacterial Infections
Protozoal Infections
Fungi
Helminth Infections
Parasitic Crustaceans
4. Infections acquired through airborne transmission
Viral Infections
Bacterial Infections
Fungal Infections
5. Ectoparasites
Mites
Lice
Bed Bugs
Fleas
Myiasis
6. Bites, stings, venoms, toxins
Marine Invertebrates
Marine Vertebrates
Terrestrial Invertebrates
Terrestrial Vertebrates
Plants
7. Nutrition
Malnutrition
Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies
Toxin Ingestion
8. Non-communicable disease
9. Diseases of unusual or uncertain aetiology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050404
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313650
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702040610
About the Author
Laura Nabarro
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in Infectious Disease and Microbiology, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London