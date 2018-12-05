Peters' Atlas of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702040610, 9780702050404

Peters' Atlas of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology

7th Edition

Authors: Laura Nabarro Stephen Morris-Jones David Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780702050404
eBook ISBN: 9780323313650
Paperback ISBN: 9780702040610
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2018
Page Count: 376
Description

Newly organized and featuring new editors and hundreds of new images, Peters’ Atlas of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology, Seventh Edition, brings you up to date with today’s greatest challenges in tropical medicine. Increased global travel, climate change, human conflict, short-term/large-scale human assemblies, potent therapeutic agents, drug resistance, and vaccine misinformation have contributed to a greatly changed landscape in this complex field. This practical, highly visual guide provides more than 1,300 stunning illustrations, making it an authoritative parasitology resource for accurate diagnosis of complex diseases.

Table of Contents

Preface

Dedication

1. Arthropod-borne diseases

Mosquito Vectors

The Arboviruses: Arthropod-Borne Viral Infections

Arthropod-Borne Bacterial Infections

The Relapsing Fevers

Arthropod-Borne Parasitic Infections

Nematodes: Filarial Diseases

2. Infections acquired percutaneously

Soil

Water

Sex

Bacterial

Other Cutaneous or Mucous Membrane Contact

3. Infections acquired through the gastrointestinal tract

Viral Infections

Bacterial Infections

Protozoal Infections

Fungi

Helminth Infections

Parasitic Crustaceans

4. Infections acquired through airborne transmission

Viral Infections

Bacterial Infections

Fungal Infections

5. Ectoparasites

Mites

Lice

Bed Bugs

Fleas

Myiasis

6. Bites, stings, venoms, toxins

Marine Invertebrates

Marine Vertebrates

Terrestrial Invertebrates

Terrestrial Vertebrates

Plants

7. Nutrition

Malnutrition

Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies

Toxin Ingestion

8. Non-communicable disease

9. Diseases of unusual or uncertain aetiology

Index

 

About the Author

Laura Nabarro

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar in Infectious Disease and Microbiology, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London

Stephen Morris-Jones

David Moore

