PET in the Aging Brain, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719413, 9781455700554

PET in the Aging Brain, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 5-1

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Newberg Abass Alavi
eBook ISBN: 9781455700554
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719413
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2010
Description

PET imaging has shown its value in diagnosing diseases affecting older people.  Most significantly this has been with regard to the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.  Parkinson’s disease is another condition in which PET has proved valuable.  This issue also included articles on the uses of PET for diagnosing cerebrovascular disease and for assessing neuroplasticity.

English
© Saunders 2010
Saunders
9781455700554
9781437719413

About the Authors

Andrew Newberg Author

Abass Alavi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

