PET in the Aging Brain, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 5-1
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew Newberg Abass Alavi
eBook ISBN: 9781455700554
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719413
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2010
Description
PET imaging has shown its value in diagnosing diseases affecting older people. Most significantly this has been with regard to the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Parkinson’s disease is another condition in which PET has proved valuable. This issue also included articles on the uses of PET for diagnosing cerebrovascular disease and for assessing neuroplasticity.
About the Authors
Andrew Newberg Author
Abass Alavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
