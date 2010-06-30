PET in CNS Disease, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 5-2
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew Newberg Abass Alavi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719420
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th June 2010
Description
Since PET was first introduced clinically, brain tumors have been an important area for its use. Diagnosing the cause of patients experiencing seizures has been an additional area for which PET has demonstrated its value. PET imaging is also being investigated for the understanding of depression and other psychiatric disorders. Also the challenges for developing radiotracers is reviewed in a separate article.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 30th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437719420
About the Authors
Andrew Newberg Author
Abass Alavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
