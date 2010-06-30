PET in CNS Disease, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719420

PET in CNS Disease, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 5-2

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Newberg Abass Alavi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719420
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th June 2010
Description

Since PET was first introduced clinically, brain tumors have been an important area for its use.  Diagnosing the cause of patients experiencing seizures has been an additional area for which PET has demonstrated its value.  PET imaging is also being investigated for the understanding of depression and other psychiatric disorders.  Also the challenges for developing radiotracers is reviewed in a separate article.

About the Authors

Andrew Newberg Author

Abass Alavi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

