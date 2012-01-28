PET Imaging of Lymphoma, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 7-1
This issue provides a complete update on PET imaging of lymphoma, starting with a clinical assessment of lymphoma and the role of medical imaging. The role of structural imaging in lymphoma is then discussed. From a Nuclear Medicine perspective, FDG-PET in lymphoma is reviewed, as is the role of FDG-PET in pediatric lymphoma. Next, the role of non-FDG tracers in lymphoma is reviewed. Other articles cover the role of fMRI and optical imaging in lymphoma, the role of diffusion-weighted MRI in lymphoma, FDG-PET in personalization of therapy in patients with lymphoma, and PET and radiation oncology in lymphoma.
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 28th January 2012
- Saunders
- 9781455743056
- 9781455739158
About the Authors
Rebecca Elstrom Author
Cornell University Medical Center, New York, NY
Stephen Schuster Author
Hospital of the University of Pennsylavnia, Philadelphia, PA