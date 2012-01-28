PET Imaging of Lymphoma, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739158, 9781455743056

PET Imaging of Lymphoma, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 7-1

1st Edition

Authors: Rebecca Elstrom Stephen Schuster
eBook ISBN: 9781455743056
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739158
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th January 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue provides a complete update on PET imaging of lymphoma, starting with a clinical assessment of lymphoma and the role of medical imaging. The role of structural imaging in lymphoma is then discussed.  From a Nuclear Medicine perspective, FDG-PET in lymphoma is reviewed, as is the role of FDG-PET in pediatric lymphoma.  Next, the role of non-FDG tracers in lymphoma is reviewed.  Other articles cover the role of fMRI and optical imaging in lymphoma, the role of diffusion-weighted MRI in lymphoma, FDG-PET in personalization of therapy in patients with lymphoma, and PET and radiation oncology in lymphoma.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743056
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739158

About the Authors

Rebecca Elstrom Author

Cornell University Medical Center, New York, NY

Stephen Schuster Author

Hospital of the University of Pennsylavnia, Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.