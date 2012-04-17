PET Imaging of Infection and Inflammation, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 7-2
1st Edition
Description
PET/CT holds great promise for the management of many types of infection and inflammation. This issue discusses many of these uses, starting with arthroplasty-associated infection. FDG PET/CT also has utility in inflammatory bowel disease. This issue also discusses the utilization of FDG PET and PET/CT in the evaluation of diabetic foot, and in monitoring therapeutic effect in patients without malignancy. PET/CT is reviewed regarding its use in patients with sarcoidosis or IgG4 disease. Also covered is the application of FDG PET/CT in detecting the source of fever of unknown origin. Artherosclerosis and vasculitis can be assessed by PET/CT and FDG PET/CT can also be used in the management of severe infection in patients with malignancies. Finally, the issue discusses the use of PET and PET/CT in the evaluation of osteomyelitis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 17th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744299
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455739165
About the Authors
Abass Alavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania