Pet Imaging of Brain Tumors, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771394, 9781455772216

Pet Imaging of Brain Tumors, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 8-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sandip Basu Wei Chen
eBook ISBN: 9781455772216
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771394
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2013
Description

This issue discusses the clinical application of PET Imaging in assessing brain tumors, Including what a neuro-oncologist’s expectations should be. One article discusses how PET can help in developing reliable response evaluation criteria in brain tumors; another reviews modern tracers for brain tumors. The evolving role of PET-MRI in brain tumors is examined. Parametric mapping of multiple PET tracers with MRI response evaluation is reviewed. Another article discusses the role of early and delayed PET imaging and novel quantitative techniques in hybrid imaging for brain tumors. The perspective of pediatric imaging is also given.

About the Authors

Sandip Basu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Radiation Medicine Centre, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Tata Memorial Hospital Annexe, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Wei Chen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles

