PET Imaging in Pediatric Patients, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 15-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of PET Clinics focuses on PET Imaging in Pediatric Patients and is edited by Drs. Hongming Zhuang and Abass Alavi. Articles will include: Promising New PET tracers in the evaluation of pediatric disease; F-DOPA PET/CT in the management of congenital hyperinsulinism; Emerging roles of PET/MRI in pediatric hospital; Roles of FDG PET/CT in the management of posttransplant lymphoproliferative disease in pediatric patient; FDG-PET/CT in the management of pediatric lymphoma; Preparation and logistic consideration in performing PET/CT and PET/MRI in pediatric patients; PET/CT in the evaluation of FUO and infectious/inflammatory disease in pediatric patients; Roles of PET/CT in the evaluation of neuroblastoma; Potential Roles of Total Body Imaging in Pediatric Diseases and Disorders; PET/CT in the Management of Pediatric Sarcomas; Pediatric Cardiac PET Imaging; Dosimetry between PET/CT and PET/MRI: Implications in Pediatric Imaging; Essential Role of Global Disease Assessment in Assessing Systemic Disorders, and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323733793
About the Editors
Hongming Zhuang Editor
Abass Alavi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania