PET Imaging in Pediatric Patients, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 15-3

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on PET Imaging in Pediatric Patients and is edited by Drs. Hongming Zhuang and Abass Alavi. Articles will include: Promising New PET tracers in the evaluation of pediatric disease; F-DOPA PET/CT in the management of congenital hyperinsulinism; Emerging roles of PET/MRI in pediatric hospital; Roles of FDG PET/CT in the management of posttransplant lymphoproliferative disease in pediatric patient; FDG-PET/CT in the management of pediatric lymphoma; Preparation and logistic consideration in performing PET/CT and PET/MRI in pediatric patients; PET/CT in the evaluation of FUO and infectious/inflammatory disease in pediatric patients; Roles of PET/CT in the evaluation of neuroblastoma; Potential Roles of Total Body Imaging in Pediatric Diseases and Disorders; PET/CT in the Management of Pediatric Sarcomas; Pediatric Cardiac PET Imaging; Dosimetry between PET/CT and PET/MRI: Implications in Pediatric Imaging; Essential Role of Global Disease Assessment in Assessing Systemic Disorders, and more!