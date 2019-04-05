PET-CT-MRI based Cardiovascular Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678414, 9780323678421

PET-CT-MRI based Cardiovascular Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 14-2

1st Edition

Authors: Abass Alavi Ali Salavati Poul Flemming Høilund-Carlsen Mateen C Moghbel
eBook ISBN: 9780323678421
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678414
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2019
Table of Contents

Evolving role of PET in Detecting and Characterizing Atherosclerosis

Applications of Modern CT Techniques in Assessing Cardiovascular Disorders

Applications of Conventional MRI Techniques in Assessing Cardiovascular Disorders

PET/CT Assessment of Ischemic Heart Disease

PET/CT Evaluation of Cardiac Sarcoidosis

PET/MRI in Cardiovascular Imaging

Evolving Role of PET in Detecting and Characterizing Cardiovascular Disorders

PET/CT Evaluation of Infectious Diseases of the Heart

State of PET-based Gating in Cardiac Imaging

Potential Role of PET in Assessing Cardiac Arrhythmias

PET-based Cardiovascular Imaging Tracers

Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on PET-CT-MRI based Cardiovascular Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Abass Alavi (the Consulting Editor of PET Clinics), Poul Flemming Høilund-Carlsen, and Ali Salavati. Articles will include: Evolving role of PET in detecting and characterizing atherosclerosis; Applications of modern CT techniques in assessing cardiovascular disorders; Applications of conventional MRI techniques in assessing cardiovascular disorders; PET/CT Assessment of ischemic heart disease; PET/CT evaluation of cardiac sarcoidosis; PET/MRI in cardiovascular imaging; Evolving role of PET in detecting and characterizing cardiovascular disorders; PET/CT evaluation of infectious diseases of the heart; State of PET-based gating in cardiac imaging; Potential role of PET in assessing cardiac arrhythmias; PET-based cardiovascular imaging tracers; and more!

Details

About the Authors

Abass Alavi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ali Salavati Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Poul Flemming Høilund-Carlsen Author

Mateen C Moghbel Author

