PET-CT-MRI based Cardiovascular Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 14-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Evolving role of PET in Detecting and Characterizing Atherosclerosis
Applications of Modern CT Techniques in Assessing Cardiovascular Disorders
Applications of Conventional MRI Techniques in Assessing Cardiovascular Disorders
PET/CT Assessment of Ischemic Heart Disease
PET/CT Evaluation of Cardiac Sarcoidosis
PET/MRI in Cardiovascular Imaging
Evolving Role of PET in Detecting and Characterizing Cardiovascular Disorders
PET/CT Evaluation of Infectious Diseases of the Heart
State of PET-based Gating in Cardiac Imaging
Potential Role of PET in Assessing Cardiac Arrhythmias
PET-based Cardiovascular Imaging Tracers
Description
This issue of PET Clinics focuses on PET-CT-MRI based Cardiovascular Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Abass Alavi (the Consulting Editor of PET Clinics), Poul Flemming Høilund-Carlsen, and Ali Salavati.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323678421
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323678414
About the Authors
Abass Alavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Ali Salavati Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN