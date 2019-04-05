PET-CT-MRI based Cardiovascular Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 14-2

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on PET-CT-MRI based Cardiovascular Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Abass Alavi (the Consulting Editor of PET Clinics), Poul Flemming Høilund-Carlsen, and Ali Salavati. Articles will include: Evolving role of PET in detecting and characterizing atherosclerosis; Applications of modern CT techniques in assessing cardiovascular disorders; Applications of conventional MRI techniques in assessing cardiovascular disorders; PET/CT Assessment of ischemic heart disease; PET/CT evaluation of cardiac sarcoidosis; PET/MRI in cardiovascular imaging; Evolving role of PET in detecting and characterizing cardiovascular disorders; PET/CT evaluation of infectious diseases of the heart; State of PET-based gating in cardiac imaging; Potential role of PET in assessing cardiac arrhythmias; PET-based cardiovascular imaging tracers; and more!