PET-CT-MRI Applications in Musculoskeletal Disorders, Part I, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641128, 9780323641135

PET-CT-MRI Applications in Musculoskeletal Disorders, Part I, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 13-4

1st Edition

Authors: Abass Alavi Ali Salavati Ali Gholamrezanezhad Ali Guermazi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641128
eBook ISBN: 9780323641135
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th October 2018
Description

This issue of PET Clinics is Part I of a two-part issue, and focuses on PET-CT-MRI Applications of Musculoskeletal Disorders. It is edited by Drs. Abass Alavi (the Consulting Editor of PET Clinics), Ali Salavati, Ali Gholamrezanezhad and Ali Guermazi. Articles will include: Basic principles, methodology, and imaging protocol for musculoskeletal applications; Sodium 18F-Fluoride PET-CT-MR of bone and joint disorders; In vivo molecular imaging of inflammation and infection; Radionuclide therapy for osseous metastases; Novel whole-body MR imaging techniques in MSK disorders; MRI of joint infection and inflammation with emphasis on DCE-MRI; Quantitative techniques for musculoskeletal MRI at 7 Tesla; Role of contrast enhanced (including iodine overlay image), spectral, and dual energy CT in MSK applications; Percutaneous thermal ablation in musculoskeletal system: Post-procedural PET-CT imaging; Soft tissue sarcomas of Musculoskeletal Origin; Application of PET/CT, PET/MR on primary bone malignancies; Future perspective of the application of PET-CT-MRI in musculoskeletal disorders, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Abass Alavi Author

Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ali Salavati Author

Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Ali Gholamrezanezhad Author

Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) Los Angeles, California

Ali Guermazi Author

