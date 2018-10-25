PET-CT-MRI Applications in Musculoskeletal Disorders, Part I, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 13-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of PET Clinics is Part I of a two-part issue, and focuses on PET-CT-MRI Applications of Musculoskeletal Disorders. It is edited by Drs. Abass Alavi (the Consulting Editor of PET Clinics), Ali Salavati, Ali Gholamrezanezhad and Ali Guermazi. Articles will include: Basic principles, methodology, and imaging protocol for musculoskeletal applications; Sodium 18F-Fluoride PET-CT-MR of bone and joint disorders; In vivo molecular imaging of inflammation and infection; Radionuclide therapy for osseous metastases; Novel whole-body MR imaging techniques in MSK disorders; MRI of joint infection and inflammation with emphasis on DCE-MRI; Quantitative techniques for musculoskeletal MRI at 7 Tesla; Role of contrast enhanced (including iodine overlay image), spectral, and dual energy CT in MSK applications; Percutaneous thermal ablation in musculoskeletal system: Post-procedural PET-CT imaging; Soft tissue sarcomas of Musculoskeletal Origin; Application of PET/CT, PET/MR on primary bone malignancies; Future perspective of the application of PET-CT-MRI in musculoskeletal disorders, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323641128
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323641135
About the Authors
Abass Alavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Ali Salavati Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
Ali Gholamrezanezhad Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) Los Angeles, California