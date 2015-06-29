PET/CT and Patient Outcomes, Part II, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 10-3
1st Edition
Authors: Rathan Subramaniam
eBook ISBN: 9780323391122
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323391115
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2015
Description
This two-part issue, edited by Dr. Rathan Subramaniam, reviews current clinical information in "PET/CT and Patient Outcomes." In Part II of this issue, articles will include: Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Cancer; Endometrial, Cervical & Ovarian Cancer; Renal, Bladder and Testicular Cancer; Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Tumors; Myocardial Perfusion / Viability; Unknown Primary Cancer; Gastric Cancer; Brain Tumors; Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 29th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391122
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323391115
About the Authors
Rathan Subramaniam Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology Associate Professor of Nuclear Medicine Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences The Johns Hopkins Hospital Baltimore, MD
