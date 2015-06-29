PET/CT and Patient Outcomes, Part II, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323391115, 9780323391122

PET/CT and Patient Outcomes, Part II, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 10-3

1st Edition

Authors: Rathan Subramaniam
eBook ISBN: 9780323391122
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323391115
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2015
This two-part issue, edited by Dr. Rathan Subramaniam, reviews current clinical information in "PET/CT and Patient Outcomes." In Part II of this issue, articles will include: Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Cancer; Endometrial, Cervical & Ovarian Cancer; Renal, Bladder and Testicular Cancer; Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Tumors; Myocardial Perfusion / Viability; Unknown Primary Cancer; Gastric Cancer; Brain Tumors; Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more!

Rathan Subramaniam Author

Associate Professor of Radiology Associate Professor of Nuclear Medicine Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences The Johns Hopkins Hospital Baltimore, MD

