PET/CT, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-4
1st Edition
Authors: Yong Bradley
eBook ISBN: 9781455776115
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455776108
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2013
Description
This issue discusses the newest approaches to PET/CT Imaging. The roles of PET/CT in pulmonary masses, GI malignancies, head and neck cancer, lymphoma, soft tissue sarcoma, pancreatic and biliary tree malignancies, malignant melanoma, breast carcinoma, common pediatric malignancies, bone malignancies, and the role PET/CT plays in radiation oncology treatment planning are reviewed.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455776115
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455776108
About the Authors
Yong Bradley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
YBradley@mc.utmck.edu
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.