PET-Based Novel Imaging Techniques with Emphasis on Impact of Recently Introduced Radiotracers, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323789578

PET-Based Novel Imaging Techniques with Emphasis on Impact of Recently Introduced Radiotracers, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 16-2

1st Edition

Editors: Mona-Elisabeth R. Revheim Abass Alavi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323789578
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on PET-Based Novel Imaging Techniques with Recently Introduced Radiotracers and is edited by Drs. Mona-Elisabeth R. Revheim and Abass Alavi. Articles will include: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen PET in Prostate Cancer:  68Ga/18F labelled; Critical Role of FDG in Hormonally Active Malignancies; Role of Amino-Acid Tracers and FDG in the Diagnosis of Brain Tumors; FACBC/Fluciclovine PET Imaging in Prostate Cancer; Somatostatin PET in NEN: DOTA-peptides + 68Ga/64Cu labelled; Imaging of Insulinoma with PET: DOTA-peptides, Exendin-4 PET/CT; Preclinical Evaluation of TSPO and MAO-B PET Radiotracers in an LPS Model of Neuroinflammation; Molecular Imaging of Movement Disorders; Imaging of Cardiac Amyloidosis; and more!

About the Editors

Mona-Elisabeth R. Revheim

Abass Alavi

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nuclear Medicine, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

