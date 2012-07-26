Pests of Ornamental Trees, Shrubs and Flowers
2nd Edition
A Color Handbook
Description
Ornamental trees, shrubs and flowers have always been extremely popular and in large demand. Whether in gardens or parks, common usage of alpines, bedding plants, cacti, cut flowers, house plants and pot plants, as well as herbaceous plants, ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees makes a definitive volume on their pests of essential value to entomologists and plant scientists. The fully revised and updated second edition of Pests of Ornamental Trees, Shrubs and Flowers follows up the successful previous edition with coverage of many new pests and highly detailed color photographs. The book opens with a review of the main features of insects, mites and other major pest groups. . Each major order and family of pests is considered in turn, with details of their status, host range, world distribution, diagnostic features and biology. Descriptions of the characteristic damage caused are also given.
Key Features
- Contains coverage of more than 60 new pests and nearly 90 additional color photographs
- Discusses principles of pest control of ornamental plants, followed by sections on the various pests
Readership
Entomologists and plant scientists
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Introduction
Insects
Classification of insects
Mites
Classification of mites
Woodlice
Millepedes
Symphylids
Nematodes
Slugs and snails
Earthworms
Birds and mammals
Pest damage
Control of pests
Chapter 2. Insects
Order Collembola (springtails)
Order Orthoptera (crickets and grasshoppers)
Order Dermaptera (earwigs)
Order Dictyoptera (cockroaches and mantids)
Order Hemiptera (true bugs)
Order Thysanoptera (thrips)
Order Coleoptera (beetles)
Order Diptera (true flies)
Order Lepidoptera (butterflies and moths)
Order Trichoptera (caddis flies)
Order Hymenoptera (ants, bees, sawflies and wasps)
Chapter 3. Mites
Chapter 4. Miscellaneous Pests
Woodlice
Millepedes
Symphylids
Nematodes
Slugs and Snails
Earthworms
Birds
Mammals
Glossary
Selected Bibliography
Host Plant Index
General Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 26th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124017061
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123985156
About the Author
David Alford
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Regional Entomologist and Head of Entomology Department, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Cambridge, UK