Pests of Ornamental Trees, Shrubs and Flowers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123985156, 9780124017061

Pests of Ornamental Trees, Shrubs and Flowers

2nd Edition

A Color Handbook

Authors: David Alford
eBook ISBN: 9780124017061
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123985156
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th July 2012
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
188.14
159.92
175.00
148.75
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
107.00
90.95
133.00
113.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ornamental trees, shrubs and flowers have always been extremely popular and in large demand. Whether in gardens or parks, common usage of alpines, bedding plants, cacti, cut flowers, house plants and pot plants, as well as herbaceous plants, ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees makes a definitive volume on their pests of essential value to entomologists and plant scientists. The fully revised and updated second edition of Pests of Ornamental Trees, Shrubs and Flowers follows up the successful previous edition with coverage of many new pests and highly detailed color photographs. The book opens with a review of the main features of insects, mites and other major pest groups. . Each major order and family of pests is considered in turn, with details of their status, host range, world distribution, diagnostic features and biology. Descriptions of the characteristic damage caused are also given.

Key Features

  • Contains coverage of more than 60 new pests and nearly 90 additional color photographs
  • Discusses principles of pest control of ornamental plants, followed by sections on the various pests

Readership

Entomologists and plant scientists

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Introduction

Insects

Classification of insects

Mites

Classification of mites

Woodlice

Millepedes

Symphylids

Nematodes

Slugs and snails

Earthworms

Birds and mammals

Pest damage

Control of pests

Chapter 2. Insects

Order Collembola (springtails)

Order Orthoptera (crickets and grasshoppers)

Order Dermaptera (earwigs)

Order Dictyoptera (cockroaches and mantids)

Order Hemiptera (true bugs)

Order Thysanoptera (thrips)

Order Coleoptera (beetles)

Order Diptera (true flies)

Order Lepidoptera (butterflies and moths)

Order Trichoptera (caddis flies)

Order Hymenoptera (ants, bees, sawflies and wasps)

Chapter 3. Mites

Chapter 4. Miscellaneous Pests

Woodlice

Millepedes

Symphylids

Nematodes

Slugs and Snails

Earthworms

Birds

Mammals

Glossary

Selected Bibliography

Host Plant Index

General Index

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124017061
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123985156

About the Author

David Alford

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Regional Entomologist and Head of Entomology Department, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Cambridge, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.