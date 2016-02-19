Fundamental Aspects of Pollution Control and Environmental Science, 5: Pesticides in the Soil Environment focuses on the effects of pesticide use on the quality of soil.

The manuscript first offers information on the classification of pesticides and physicochemical processes affecting pesticides in soil. Topics include herbicides, fungicides, movement in soil, chemical conversion and degradation, and photodecomposition. The text then elaborates on microbial processes affecting pesticides in soil, including fumigants, fungicides, and insecticides.

The text examines the occurrence and persistence of pesticide residues in soil and minimizing pesticide residues in soil. Discussions focus on persistence, bound residues, plant uptake, short residual residues, and eliminating pesticide residues.

The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of pesticide use on the quality of soil.