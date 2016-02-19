Pesticide Waste Disposal Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511571, 9780815518549

Pesticide Waste Disposal Technology

1st Edition

Authors: James S. Bridges Clyde R. Dempsey
eBook ISBN: 9780815518549
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511571
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1988
Page Count: 345
Description

This book attempts to define practical solutions to pesticide users' disposal problems. A major agreement must be reached on what can be done, legally and technically, to deal with the difficulties of proper pesticide-related waste disposal, and who should share in the cost of a clean environment.

Readership

Environmental engineers, pesticide manufacturers, local, state and federal policy makers.

Table of Contents

Applicator Disposal Needs Pesticide Degradation Properties Empty Pesticide Container Management Pesticide Rinsewater Recycling Granular Carbon Absorption Small Scale Incineration Chemical Degradation Genetically Engineered Products Industry's Role in Users' Waste Disposal Dealing with Emergencies

About the Author

James S. Bridges

Clyde R. Dempsey

