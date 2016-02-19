Pesticide Waste Disposal Technology
1st Edition
This book attempts to define practical solutions to pesticide users' disposal problems. A major agreement must be reached on what can be done, legally and technically, to deal with the difficulties of proper pesticide-related waste disposal, and who should share in the cost of a clean environment.
Environmental engineers, pesticide manufacturers, local, state and federal policy makers.
Applicator Disposal Needs Pesticide Degradation Properties Empty Pesticide Container Management Pesticide Rinsewater Recycling Granular Carbon Absorption Small Scale Incineration Chemical Degradation Genetically Engineered Products Industry's Role in Users' Waste Disposal Dealing with Emergencies
- 345
- English
- © William Andrew 1988
- 31st December 1988
- William Andrew
- 9780815518549
- 9780815511571