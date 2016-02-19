Pesticide Residues: A Contribution to their Interpretation, Relevance and Legislation contains the papers presented at two special Symposia held in the Pesticide Residues Section at the Fourth International Congress of Pesticide Chemistry (lUPAC). This book is organized into two parts encompassing 17 chapters. Part I focuses on the accuracy of any statement on the amount of residue a sample contains, which is influenced by the interaction of multiple factors. This part specifically discusses some of these factors and their bearing on the analytical result of pesticide residue analysis. Part II deals with the complex problem of whether and how the unavoidable uncertainties in analytical findings can be matched to a legislative machinery accustomed to operating with rigid data. This part also covers the principles for the permission of pesticides from the food-hygienic point of view, with emphasis on regulatory toxicology and tolerances of pesticide residues. This book will be of value to toxicologists, agriculturists, public health workers, and legislators.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Symposium VIa, The Reliability of Residue Data

Introduction

The Influence of Sampling Methods and Other Field Techniques on the Results of Residue Analysis

The Inter laboratory Study in Pesticide Residue Analysis

Reproducibility in Pesticide Analysis Determined by Tests with Unknown Samples

The Inevitability of Variability in Pesticide Residue Analysis

The Reliability of Fungicide Deposit Data Obtained Using Sprays of Two-Drop-Size Ranges in an Apple Orchard

Internal Laboratory Quality Control in the Routine Determination of Chlorinated Pesticide Residues

The Canadian Check Sample Program on Pesticide Residue Analysis: Reliability and Performance

The Variability of Residue Results, with Particular Reference to the Codex Study on Organochlorines in Butter Fat

Symposium VIb. The Interpretation of Residues and Residue Data as Related to Toxicology and Legislation of Pesticides

Introduction

The 'Acceptable Daily Intake' as a Quantified Expression of the Acceptability of Pesticide Residues

The Setting of Maximum Residue Limits in Food - Their Role and their Relation to Residue Data

Toxicological Basis of the ADI

Principles for the Permission of Pesticides from the Food-Hygienic Point of View

Techniques for Deriving Realistic Estimates of Pesticide Intakes

Types of Pesticide Residue Data in Foods and their Characteristics

Problems Associated with Residue Data Obtained from Food Control Activities in Relation to Maximum Residue Limits and to the Acceptability of Food

Regulatory Toxicology and Tolerances of Pesticide Residues in Latin America and the Caribbean Region

Concluding Summary

Subject Index